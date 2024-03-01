Login

BMW Motorrad GS Experience 2024 - A Day Of Off-Road Training

The GS Experience 2024 kicked off with 13 cities across India.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

Published on March 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Day 1 for BMW GS owners with bikes 650cc & above, Day 2 for G310 GS Owners
  • Important skills: Riding position, Enduro Steering, Parallel logs, Emergency stopping and Uphill/Downhill riding
  • Registration Fee for GS Experience 2024 is Rs 3000 per participant

It’s nothing short of a modern-day irony that with better road infrastructure and connectivity, the craze for adventure travel is only becoming more with every passing day. A spate of launches involving affordable adventure tourers in India over the last few years necessitated the need for a rider to acquire new skills and to learn and unlearn some riding basics at the same time.

The introduction of the G310 series in 2018 helped BMW Motorrad get scores of new riders under its fold and introduced adventure riding to a whole lot of upgraders from the popular 150cc segment. However, a majority of these new buyers know little about the challenges involved in off-roading and the special skill set needed to saddle up a tall bike like the G310 GS, which may appear intimidating to riders with lesser experience. 

 

We had an opportunity to attend an event christened – GS Experience 2024 - Level 1 Training recently, attempting to equip the riders with few such adventure riding skills. The training was delivered by certified trainers from BMW Motorrad International Instructor Academy. BMW Motorrad has been conducting this rider training program for its GS series of bikes in India since 2019. GS Experience 2024 is scheduled to take place in 13 different cities in India, offering an excellent opportunity for GS owners to check out the prowess of their bikes at specially curated adventure tracks, practising important riding skills under the guidance of experienced trainers. The list of cities include - Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Kolkata, Indore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Chandigarh.

Our day in Pune started with getting to understand the bike and the importance of seating ergonomics and right posturing, particularly important for avoiding unnecessary fatigue or a safety hazard when on an adventure trail. Professional ride experts cum trainers then lined up a series of drills in an attempt to hone the targeted skills and sensitise the participants on their relevance in adventure riding. The difficulty level kept going up with every forthcoming activity. The focus was on correcting and perfecting the basic riding skills essential to gain mastery, before proceeding ahead to the Level 2 Training.

A tiring day under the sun helped the riders appreciate the importance of balance, vision and control, while tackling natural trail challenges like ruts, inclines, loose gravel, etc., Participants were awarded with Level - 1 certificates at the end of the day.

Initiatives such as these are key to developing a safe riding culture and important for developing a new breed of responsible riders, better prepared for the adventure riding challenges.

GS Experience also acts as a gateway to the much-hyped GS Trophy event that also takes place every year in India. BMW Motorrad recently announced Namibia as the destination for The International GS Trophy 2024. The best riders from the GS Trophy India event would be pitted against the best in the world picked up from similar events carried out in countries where BMW Motorrad is present. 

