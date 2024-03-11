BMW Motorrad To Return To EICMA This Year

BMW Motorrad is all set to return to EICMA this year, marking its return to the annual motorcycle event after a hiatus of three years. The German motorcycle maker announced in 2021 that it would stay away from all international motorcycle shows globally in the aftermath of the pandemic. With the world returning to normalcy, the manufacturer has reconsidered its decision.

The EICMA Motorcycle Show is one of the biggest two-wheeler events globally and the annual affair witnesses some of the biggest launches and technological showcases. BMW Motorrad's return would also mean the brand is ready to unveil something huge at the event, raising expectations overall.

There's no word on what BMW has in store at EICMA. Speculations suggest that the manufacturer could bring the updated G 310 R, G 310 GS, and G 310 RR to EICMA. The G 310 range is the brand's most affordable yet globally, built in India in collaboration with TVS. There's also the possibility of new radar-based assistance systems in motorcycles that could debut at EICMA, while the company recently trademarked flexible wings for the BMW S 1000 RR. We could see these in the concept guise, if not the final version at EICMA.

The EICMA motorcycle show has been a mainstay for brands like KTM, Kawasaki, Honda Motorcycles and more over the years and there has been an increased participation from Indian players as well including Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield. With BMW's return to EICMA, it needs to be seen if the brand will participate in Intermot 2024, which is Germany's motorcycle show and much closer to the manufacturer. The 2024 EICMA show is scheduled between November 5-10.

