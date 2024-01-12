Login

BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered

The G 310 series remained the brand's best-seller accounting for 88 per cent of the total sales
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 12, 2024

  • G310 series accounts for 88 per cent of total sales
  • Q4 2023 sales relatively flat at 1,990 units
  • Core model sale in CY2023 amounted to 1,030 units

BMW Group India reported record-breaking sales figures across its three brands for the 2023 calendar year. The German automaker reported total sale of 22,940 units for the year, comprising cars under the BMW and MINI brands as well as motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad banner.
 

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler division of the BMW Group, reported sales of 8,768 units in 2023 achieving a 20 per cent year-on-year growth. The G 310 range of bikes continued to account for the bulk of models sold with BMW saying the G 310 R, G 310 RR and G 310 GS combined accounted for 88 per cent of all models sold. The three models combined amounted to 7,738 units - a 19 per cent growth over the previous calendar year.


 Also read: BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
 

The G 310 family accounted for a majority of BMW Motorrad's sales in 2023.

 

BMW added that it also saw good sales from its core model range which amounted to 1,030 units in the year - a 33 per cent growth over 2022. The core model range comprises of BMW Motorrad’s higher-end CBU models.


 Also read: BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
 

BMW Motorrad India however reported more muted sales in the fourth quarter of 2023. The three months from October to December saw the two-wheeler brand deliver just 1,990 units - up 4 per cent over 2022. BMW Group’s car brands meanwhile reported their best-ever numbers for the fourth quarter.
 

The BMW Group has big plans for the Indian market for the current calendar year confirming that it will launch 19 new models in the market including 6 motorcycles. One of these models will be the new R 1300 GS. 
 

Tata Punch EV Launch On January 17
Tata Punch EV Launch On January 17
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17155 second ago

All-electric derivative of Tata’s micro-SUV will be launched in India on January 17.

Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12331 second ago

The first batch of Tata passenger vehicles has rolled out of the former Ford India facility, which now belongs to Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

2024 MG Astor Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9.98 lakh
2024 MG Astor Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9.98 lakh
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

-2111 second ago

Updated MG Astor gets new features like ventilated seats, wireless charger, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and an auto-dimming internal rear view mirror.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants Explained
Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants Explained
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

27 minutes ago

The EV is offered in two trims- EC Pro and EL Pro, with prices ranging from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh

McLaren 750S Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.91 Crore
McLaren 750S Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.91 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 750S succeeded the older 720S when it was unveiled back in April 2023

Ola Electric Rolls Out Discounts On Its EVs On Account Of Harvest Festivals
Ola Electric Rolls Out Discounts On Its EVs On Account Of Harvest Festivals
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

50 minutes ago

Ola continues to offer a flat discount of Rs. 20,000 on the Ola S1 X+. All offers and benefits will be effective till January 15, 2024.

Kia Sonet Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh
Kia Sonet Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Midlife update for Kia’s entry-level offering in India heralds the return of the diesel-manual powertrain combination.

MG Comet EV-Based Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Global Debut This Year
MG Comet EV-Based Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Global Debut This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The SUV shares its underpinnings with the MG Comet EV sold in India and could make its way to India around 2025

BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The BMW X7 has been one of the most popular flagship luxury SUVs in India, and earlier this year, it received a proper mid-lifecycle facelift. So, is the 2023 BMW X7 truly a better product or is it just old wine in a new bottle? Let’s find out.

BMW India Introduces New 'Retail.Next' Dealerships
BMW India Introduces New 'Retail.Next' Dealerships
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

25 days ago

BMW says that the new dealership concept is aimed at further enhancing the customer experience.

