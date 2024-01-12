BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 12, 2024
- G310 series accounts for 88 per cent of total sales
- Q4 2023 sales relatively flat at 1,990 units
- Core model sale in CY2023 amounted to 1,030 units
BMW Group India reported record-breaking sales figures across its three brands for the 2023 calendar year. The German automaker reported total sale of 22,940 units for the year, comprising cars under the BMW and MINI brands as well as motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad banner.
BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler division of the BMW Group, reported sales of 8,768 units in 2023 achieving a 20 per cent year-on-year growth. The G 310 range of bikes continued to account for the bulk of models sold with BMW saying the G 310 R, G 310 RR and G 310 GS combined accounted for 88 per cent of all models sold. The three models combined amounted to 7,738 units - a 19 per cent growth over the previous calendar year.
Also read: BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
The G 310 family accounted for a majority of BMW Motorrad's sales in 2023.
BMW added that it also saw good sales from its core model range which amounted to 1,030 units in the year - a 33 per cent growth over 2022. The core model range comprises of BMW Motorrad’s higher-end CBU models.
Also read: BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
BMW Motorrad India however reported more muted sales in the fourth quarter of 2023. The three months from October to December saw the two-wheeler brand deliver just 1,990 units - up 4 per cent over 2022. BMW Group’s car brands meanwhile reported their best-ever numbers for the fourth quarter.
The BMW Group has big plans for the Indian market for the current calendar year confirming that it will launch 19 new models in the market including 6 motorcycles. One of these models will be the new R 1300 GS.
