BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on January 11, 2024
- BMW 3 Series leads the sales charts for BMW with 2,702 units delivered
- The X1 was BMW's best selling SUV with 2,633 units delivered
- BMW X7 was brand's best selling flagship luxury vehicle.
BMW firmly held onto its place as the second highest-selling luxury carmaker in India with 13,303 units sold in 2023. This marked an 18 per cent growth in sales year-on-year. The BMW Group reported cumulative car sales of 14,172 units (including the Mini brand) – up 18 per cent over calendar year 2022, with Mini sales amounting to 869 units (up 22 per cent).
The 3 Series was BMW's bestselling car in 2023 with 2,702 units delivered.
Also read: Mercedes-Benz Clocks Record Sales In India With 17,408 Cars And SUVs Sold In 2023
Starting with the BMW brand, the carmaker said that sales of its flagship luxury vehicle range – namely the 7 Series, i7, X7 and XM grew by 88 per cent over 2022. The X7 was also the brand’s third best-selling model in the last calendar year with 1,513 units sold. The flagship SUV was also the brand’s second best-selling SUV behind the X1 which sold 2,633 units. BMW’s SUV range accounted for 54 per cent of the brand’s total sales with over 7,100 units sold – the brand’s best-ever sales in the SUV space and a 24 per cent gain over CY2022.
The BMW 3 Series was overall the brand’s best-selling car in 2023 with 2,702 units sold.
The X1 was the highest selling SUV of the BMW range followed by the flagship X7.
Moving to the Mini range, the Countryman remained the brand’s bestselling model accounting for 55 per cent of the 869 units sold in 2023 at 478 units. The Mini Cooper SE EV was the brand’s second-highest seller with 239 units delivered – a 123 per cent growth over 2022.
Coming to EV sales, the BMW Group reported cumulative EV sales of 1,474 units in 2023 – posting a three-fold growth over 2022. The iX flagship electric SUV was the bestselling model of the company’s EV range with 694 units delivered. The BMW Group’s EV range in India comprises of the iX1, i4, iX and the Mini Cooper SE.
The BMW Group also posted its best-ever numbers in the fourth quarter of a calendar year in 2023. Sales of BMW cars were up 41 per cent to 4,306 units while Mini sales grew 54 per cent in the quarter to 287 units.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular BMW Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18921 second ago
Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot
-18126 second ago
JLR India reported its best ever sales of 3,582 units in the first three quarters of FY 2024 – a 93 per cent growth over FY2023.
-3502 second ago
The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.
-909 second ago
A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.
-655 second ago
In addition to a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki also plans to add a fourth assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant, to produce EVs.
5 minutes ago
The new Lamborghini Telemetry X is a track connectivity concept that will make it to the future super sports cars of the automaker
19 minutes ago
The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne
59 minutes ago
The Rs 2,000 crore will be Stellantis’ second major regional investment since it first invested Rs 1,250 crore in 2019.
15 hours ago
Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.
17 hours ago
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival is now slightly more expensive than before.
24 days ago
BMW says that the new dealership concept is aimed at further enhancing the customer experience.
1 month ago
Carmaker has said it will hike prices across its range of cars by up to 2 per cent.
2 months ago
The actor shared photos of her taking delivery of the brand-new BMW on her social media account. The model is a 630i M Sport Signature edition.
2 months ago
The BMW X5 has been one of the better-looking SUVs out there. And that remains unchanged with the updated model as well.
2 months ago
The X4 M40i marks the return of BMW’s Coupe-SUV to India after a brief hiatus.