BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold

BMW firmly held onto its place as the second highest-selling luxury carmaker in India with 13,303 units sold in 2023. This marked an 18 per cent growth in sales year-on-year. The BMW Group reported cumulative car sales of 14,172 units (including the Mini brand) – up 18 per cent over calendar year 2022, with Mini sales amounting to 869 units (up 22 per cent).

The 3 Series was BMW's bestselling car in 2023 with 2,702 units delivered.

Starting with the BMW brand, the carmaker said that sales of its flagship luxury vehicle range – namely the 7 Series, i7, X7 and XM grew by 88 per cent over 2022. The X7 was also the brand’s third best-selling model in the last calendar year with 1,513 units sold. The flagship SUV was also the brand’s second best-selling SUV behind the X1 which sold 2,633 units. BMW’s SUV range accounted for 54 per cent of the brand’s total sales with over 7,100 units sold – the brand’s best-ever sales in the SUV space and a 24 per cent gain over CY2022.

The BMW 3 Series was overall the brand’s best-selling car in 2023 with 2,702 units sold.

The X1 was the highest selling SUV of the BMW range followed by the flagship X7.

Moving to the Mini range, the Countryman remained the brand’s bestselling model accounting for 55 per cent of the 869 units sold in 2023 at 478 units. The Mini Cooper SE EV was the brand’s second-highest seller with 239 units delivered – a 123 per cent growth over 2022.

Coming to EV sales, the BMW Group reported cumulative EV sales of 1,474 units in 2023 – posting a three-fold growth over 2022. The iX flagship electric SUV was the bestselling model of the company’s EV range with 694 units delivered. The BMW Group’s EV range in India comprises of the iX1, i4, iX and the Mini Cooper SE.

The BMW Group also posted its best-ever numbers in the fourth quarter of a calendar year in 2023. Sales of BMW cars were up 41 per cent to 4,306 units while Mini sales grew 54 per cent in the quarter to 287 units.