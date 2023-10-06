Login

C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, And Uday Shankar Acquire BigRock Motorsport In CEAT Supercross Racing League

Collaboratively, C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, and Uday Shankar have obtained ownership of BigRock Motorsport, the fourth participating team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). BigRock Motorsport is an extension of BigRock Dirt Park Pvt, Ltd.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

06-Oct-23 11:40 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, and Uday Shankar teamed up to acquire BigRock Motorsport.
  • BigRock Motorsport extends from BigRock Dirt Park which has trained 6,500 motorcyclists since its inception in 2014.
  • The CEAT ISRL will have eight franchise teams and 64 racers competing in four categories across three venues.

Indian motorcycle racer C.S. Santosh, entrepreneur N. Gautam, and Uday Shankar have joined forces to acquire the BigRock Motorsport franchise in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). Santosh, a celebrated off-road and enduro racer, will play a crucial role as the mentor and coach for the BigRock Motorsport team. He boasts multiple National Supercross and Motocross championships and made history as the first Indian to compete in the Dakar Rally, achieving a 36th position.

 

Also Read: MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return

 

Co-owners N. Gautam and Uday Shankar bring their own unique expertise to the venture. Gautam, a partner at Veera Sport since 2014, is an established figure in the sports industry with ownership of franchises in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and the Pro Panja League. Meanwhile, Uday Shankar, the acting director of BigRock Dirt Park Pvt. Ltd draws on 25 years of business management experience, including international work in New Zealand and the Middle East. He is also the founder of Flow, a reputable consulting firm.

BigRock Motorsport is an extension of BigRock Dirt Park Pvt. Ltd, a company founded in 2014 that has trained 6,500 motorcyclists through its diverse training programs. Operating in Hyderabad, Telangana, and Kolar, Karnataka, BigRock Dirt Park has made a significant impact on the motorcycling community, particularly in off-road racing in India. 

 

In the upcoming CEAT ISRL season, BigRock Motorsport will be one of the four teams vying for victory alongside Panchshil Racing, SG Sport, and Gujarat Trailblazer. The CEAT ISRL prides itself on being the world's pioneering franchise-based supercross racing league, featuring eight franchise teams with a total of 64 racers competing across four distinct racing categories at three different venues. While the precise schedule for the first season remains undisclosed, speculation points to a kick-off in December 2023, promising excitement and adrenaline-pumping action for motorsport enthusiasts.

 

Also Read: Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season

 

C.S. Santosh, Mentor, BigRock Motorsport, said this about the new partnership, “Joining the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League with BigRock Motorsport is an incredible achievement and a true milestone for me. I am extremely excited to be part of this innovative approach to motorsports, which aligns perfectly with my passion for racing. Through this partnership, we are committed to inspiring and nurturing young talent in the field, providing them with a top-notch platform to showcase their skills. Our ultimate goal is to put India on the map of Supercross racing at a global level.”

