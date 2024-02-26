BigRock Motorsports Wins Inaugural Indian Supercross League

In a thrilling conclusion to the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), BigRock Motorsports emerged as the champions of the inaugural season, showcasing their dominance in the sport. Star athlete Matt Moss secured victory in the 450cc international race, solidifying his reputation as a true Supercross champion.

Led by the formidable Reid Taylor, the BigRock Motorsports team showcased their prowess once again, with Taylor clinching victory in the 250cc international race. Additionally, Thanarat Penjan of BigRock Motorsport claimed the top spot in the 250cc India Asia Mix category, further highlighting the team's exceptional performance.



Regardless of the result, the star of the show however was undoubtedly the Frenchman #911 Jordi Tixier in the 450cc class. The BB racing rider outclassed all those he came across as he showed the competition why he has so many international world titles to his name. The 32-year old put on a scintillating display and produced some spectacular overtakes to win his races.



The Grand Finale held in Bangalore witnessed an unprecedented crowd of over 8000 spectators, totaling over 30,000 attendees throughout the season, setting a new global record and igniting an electric atmosphere at the racing arena. The event captivated audiences with high-speed action, daring manoeuvres, and nail-biting finishes, marking a significant milestone in Indian motorsports.



Veer Patel, Managing Director of Lilleria Group and Co-Founder of CEAT ISRL, expressed his excitement about the overwhelming success of the Grand Finale, setting the stage for a thrilling second season. He emphasised India's potential to become a focal point for Supercross in the world, thanking all participants, partners, and supporters for contributing to the league's success.



The CEAT ISRL's commitment to creating a global extravaganza was evident in the series' positioning of India on the world map of Supercross racing. The league aims to build on this success, providing a safe and competitive platform for riders while promoting youth development and environmental sustainability, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.

