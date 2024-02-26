Login

BigRock Motorsports Wins Inaugural Indian Supercross League

The Grand Finale in Bangalore was a rousing success as the event drew an unprecedented crowd of over 8000 spectators.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BigRock Motorsports crowned champions of CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League
  • Star rider Matt Moss secures victory in 450cc international race, cementing his status as Supercross champion.
  • Reid Taylor leads BigRock Motorsports to victory in the 250cc international race.

In a thrilling conclusion to the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), BigRock Motorsports emerged as the champions of the inaugural season, showcasing their dominance in the sport. Star athlete Matt Moss secured victory in the 450cc international race, solidifying his reputation as a true Supercross champion.

Led by the formidable Reid Taylor, the BigRock Motorsports team showcased their prowess once again, with Taylor clinching victory in the 250cc international race. Additionally, Thanarat Penjan of BigRock Motorsport claimed the top spot in the 250cc India Asia Mix category, further highlighting the team's exceptional performance.
 

Regardless of the result, the star of the show however was undoubtedly the Frenchman #911 Jordi Tixier in the 450cc class. The BB racing rider outclassed all those he came across as he showed the competition why he has so many international world titles to his name. The 32-year old put on a scintillating display and produced some spectacular overtakes to win his races. 
 

 

The Grand Finale held in Bangalore witnessed an unprecedented crowd of over 8000 spectators, totaling over 30,000 attendees throughout the season, setting a new global record and igniting an electric atmosphere at the racing arena. The event captivated audiences with high-speed action, daring manoeuvres, and nail-biting finishes, marking a significant milestone in Indian motorsports.
 

We would recommend future spectators carry umbrellas, sunglasses and face masks as the heat and dust could disrupt the viewing experience.
 

 

Veer Patel, Managing Director of Lilleria Group and Co-Founder of CEAT ISRL, expressed his excitement about the overwhelming success of the Grand Finale, setting the stage for a thrilling second season. He emphasised India's potential to become a focal point for Supercross in the world, thanking all participants, partners, and supporters for contributing to the league's success.
 

 

The CEAT ISRL's commitment to creating a global extravaganza was evident in the series' positioning of India on the world map of Supercross racing. The league aims to build on this success, providing a safe and competitive platform for riders while promoting youth development and environmental sustainability, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.

 

Image Source

# Indian Supercross League# Indian Supercross League 2024# BigRock Motorsport# Motorsport
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Is Royal Enfield readying for a double whammy? Two new 650 cc models, the Classic 650 and the Scram 650 have been spied testing together. Looks like 2024 will be yet another happening year for Royal Enfield.

BYD Seal To Be Offered With Single- And Dual-Motor (AWD) Options In India
BYD Seal To Be Offered With Single- And Dual-Motor (AWD) Options In India
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Built to rival the Tesla Model 3, the BYD Seal, in AWD form, has a total power output of 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Discontinues The i30 N And i20 N Hatchbacks In Europe
Hyundai Discontinues The i30 N And i20 N Hatchbacks In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

This move is in line with the broader industry trend towards electric mobility and sustainable practices

Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024
Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The Q2 now packs in Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard and gets a new 8.8-inch touchscreen.

VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally

Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade

Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2023

Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen faced a relatively subdued performance on harder tires, finishing fourth overall.

Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now available in Europe

First Ferrari Purosangue Performance SUV Delivered In India
First Ferrari Purosangue Performance SUV Delivered In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Ferrari Purosangue is the brand's first SUV, which now arrives in India at Boopesh Reddy's Bren Garage

CEAT Indian Supercross League Announces 2024 Season One Race Calendar
CEAT Indian Supercross League Announces 2024 Season One Race Calendar
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Season 1 on the Indian Supercross League will feature three rounds being held in Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, And Uday Shankar Acquire BigRock Motorsport In CEAT Supercross Racing League
C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, And Uday Shankar Acquire BigRock Motorsport In CEAT Supercross Racing League
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Collaboratively, C.S. Santosh, N. Gautam, and Uday Shankar have obtained ownership of BigRock Motorsport, the fourth participating team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). BigRock Motorsport is an extension of BigRock Dirt Park Pvt, Ltd.

Indian Supercross League Gains New Team Named Gujarat Trailblazers
Indian Supercross League Gains New Team Named Gujarat Trailblazers
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 months ago

Dhrumil Patel and Gaurav Gill have acquired the new team

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved