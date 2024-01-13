Login

CEAT Indian Supercross League Announces 2024 Season One Race Calendar

Season 1 on the Indian Supercross League will feature three rounds being held in Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 13, 2024

Story

    The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League has released details of its inaugural 2024 season, including the race calendar and a major broadcast deal with Viacom18. Season One will feature three supercross events held in major Indian cities through January and February 2024.
     

    The debut race is set for January 28th at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The second round will take place on February 11th at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. The season finale will be held in Delhi on February 25th. 
     

    CEAT also announced Viacom18 as the exclusive media partner for streaming and broadcasting the races live. Viacom18 will air the events on its JioCinema streaming platform as well as on its Sports18 TV network.

    The calendar promises high-octane action as Indian riders take on international supercross stars across different categories. Supercross involves off-road motorcycle racing on dirt tracks filled with jumps and obstacles. The specially designed courses test riders' skill and bravery as they navigate tight turns and soaring ramps at blazing speeds. 
     

    CEAT is promoting supercross racing through a franchise-based league developed by former national champions. Season One races will highlight the best of this demanding motorsport before a national audience.
     

    The calendar unveiling coincides with the recent rider auction where 10 city-based franchise teams acquired top talents for the upcoming meets. Officials believe the events will showcase global-level competition that inspires Indian riders and grows the sport domestically.

