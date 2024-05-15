2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced

Royal Enfield has announced the dates of its Continental GT Cup season 4. The zonal selection rounds kick off in Guwahati on May 25–26, followed by Bangalore on June 1-2, Pune on June 8–9, and New Delhi on June 15–16. Participants can register in either the professional or amateur category.

The racing season will commence in June, and the finale will take place in November, encompassing the standard three rounds and eight races spread across the year. In November 2024, there will be three rounds and eight races: Round 1 is going to be between September 9–11, Round 2 from September 13–15, and the last round from November 15–17. Rounds 1 and 2 will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. However, the grand finale will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

A total of 98 Pro-Am riders will participate in the GT Cup's grand finale, comprising 48 amateur riders and 50 professional riders who will race on the same track. Eventually, only the twelve fastest riders, representing both professional and amateur categories, will secure a coveted spot on the final grid.

A few changes have been made this year with the addition of the Team Championship, where each professional rider will be paired with an amateur teammate, working together to compete for a combined team title. This season, the championship will again be part of the JK National Racing Championship 2024, which is certified by the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI).



Written by - Ronit Agarwal