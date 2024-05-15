Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced

The zonal selection rounds begin in Guwahati, followed by Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, while the racing season will start in June at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Continental GT Cup is holding zonal selection rounds across India to find new racing talent.
  • This season will feature a team championship where professional and amateur riders will team up.
  • The grand finale will be held at the Buddh International Circuit.

Royal Enfield has announced the dates of its Continental GT Cup season 4. The zonal selection rounds kick off in Guwahati on May 25–26, followed by Bangalore on June 1-2, Pune on June 8–9, and New Delhi on June 15–16. Participants can register in either the professional or amateur category. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far

 

Royal Enfield Fourth Season of Continental GT Cup 2024

 

The racing season will commence in June, and the finale will take place in November, encompassing the standard three rounds and eight races spread across the year. In November 2024, there will be three rounds and eight races: Round 1 is going to be between September 9–11, Round 2 from September 13–15, and the last round from November 15–17. Rounds 1 and 2 will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. However, the grand finale will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

 

A total of 98 Pro-Am riders will participate in the GT Cup's grand finale, comprising 48 amateur riders and 50 professional riders who will race on the same track. Eventually, only the twelve fastest riders, representing both professional and amateur categories, will secure a coveted spot on the final grid.

 

Also Read: Production Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied Testing

 

Royal Enfield Fourth Season of Continental GT Cup 2024 2

 

A few changes have been made this year with the addition of the Team Championship, where each professional rider will be paired with an amateur teammate, working together to compete for a combined team title. This season, the championship will again be part of the JK National Racing Championship 2024, which is certified by the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI).

Written by - Ronit Agarwal 

 

# Royal Enfield# 2024 Royal Enfield GT Cup# Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup# Continental GT Cup Season 4# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • These chargers are available in three frame sizes, with power outputs ranging from 60 kW to 400 kW.
    Exicom Launches DC Chargers With Power Outputs Of Up To 400 kW
  • The new Syros name could be used for a future SUV from the brand with its current SUV's names all starting with 'S' in India.
    Kia Syros Name Trademarked In India
  • The BYD Shark is the first pickup truck from the brand and will be sold in the Mexican market
    All-New BYD Shark Pickup Unveiled; PHEV Truck Can Go From 0 to 100 kmph In 5.7 Seconds
  • The Hyundai Casper was revealed for South Korea in 2021 as its new entry-level SUV, and the pint-sized offering got quite a few heads turning with its quirky design and butch looks.
    Hyundai Casper Name Trademarked In India
  • The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X are now priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new prices are now in effect across India.
    Moto Morini X-Cape 650 & X-Cape 650X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 1.31 Lakh
  • The booking amount has been set at Rs 21,000.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Open; Deliveries To Commence From May 26
  • The EV3 electric SUV retains much of the 2023 EV3 concept’s exterior design while the cabin design is similar to other newer EV series models.
    Production-Spec Kia EV3 Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
  • The new fourth-gen Swift is now as closer than ever to the larger Baleno in price terms. We see how the two Maruti hatchbacks compare on paper.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Baleno: Price, Specifications and Features Compared
  • The Biden administration has quadrupled the tariff levied on China-made electric vehicles ahead of elections.
    US Hikes Tariff on Chinese Electric Vehicles To 100%
  • Hero MotoCorp will initially offer two-wheeler parts, accessories, and merchandise on the open network.
    Hero MotoCorp Becomes First Indian Two-Wheeler Company To Join ONDC Network
  • The design patent for the Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is now out and it gives us a clearer picture as to how the motorcycle might look like and what we know about it so far.
    Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far
  • It is no secret that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Himalayan 450 platform will be RE’s next model launch. Recently, the production ready model of the Guerrilla 450 was spied testing.
    Production Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied Testing
  • The Super Meteor 650 is easily one of the best-looking motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s lineup. The cruiser has been part of the carandbike fleet and my long-term companion for about a month now. And I have been using it for my daily commutes to work and for leisure rides on weekends. How is this Royal Enfield to live with? Read on to find out.
    Long-Term Review: Royal Enfield Super Meteor, A 650 cc Cruiser For Daily Commute, Howzat?
  • By the end of the year, Royal Enfield will launch the 650 cc parallel-twin version of the Classic in India.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Name Trademarked In India
  • Royal Enfield has trademarked the logo of the upcoming Guerrilla 450 roadster, which will be launched in the next few months.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Logo Trademarked In India
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved