Login

Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season

This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

12-Oct-23 03:43 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has officially joined Gresini Racing for the 2024 season, ending speculation about his next move after leaving Honda.
  • This partnership brings Marquez together with his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the Gresini team.
  • Marquez's decision for a one-year contract keeps his options open for the 2025 season.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has officially signed with the Gresini Racing team for the 2024 premier-class season, ending speculation about his future in the sport. Marquez's departure from his long-time team, Honda, was confirmed recently, and it was widely anticipated that he would join Gresini.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Marc Marquez Parts Ways With Repsol Honda; Likely To Join Gresini Ducati In 2024

 

Despite initial silence from Gresini after the Honda announcement, it has now been confirmed that Marc Marquez will be racing for the team in 2024. This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.

Marquez's decision to switch teams marks a significant shift in his career. In his own words, it's an opportunity to step out of his comfort zone and continue growing as a rider. He acknowledges that adapting to the Gresini bike will be challenging but is eager to work with the team.

undefined

The Gresini team is equally thrilled to have Marquez on board. The team owner, Nadia Padovani, views this as a historic moment for Gresini and welcomes Marc as a potential contender on the GP23 from the outset.

 

However, this partnership has an intriguing twist. Marquez's contract with Gresini is for one year, not the two years the team initially wanted. This choice keeps his options open for the 2025 season when most factory seats become available.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Contender Marco Bezzecchi Undergoes Surgery After Training Crash

This arrangement also means Marquez won't be able to bring any of his current Honda team members with him, as Ducati, who will provide the Gresini bikes, is cautious about rival engineers potentially leaving in 2025, potentially taking bike secrets with them.

 

The arrival of a world-class rider like Marc Marquez significantly bolsters the Gresini team's presence in the premier class, elevating them as a strong contender in MotoGP. As the team continues to grow and compete at the highest level, the future looks promising for both Marquez and Gresini Racing.

 

# Marc Marquez# Gresini Ducati# Gresini Racing# 2024 MotoGP

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700
8.4
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV700
29,800 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 23.00 L
₹ 48,650/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
2023 MG Hector Plus
800 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 22.00 L
₹ 49,272/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
8.0
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
14,500 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.7
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
83,985 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda WR-V
7.5
0
10
2017 Honda WR-V
55,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.35 L
₹ 16,461/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
8.4
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
55,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.25 L
₹ 16,237/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford Endeavour
7.7
0
10
2019 Ford Endeavour
57,036 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 32.50 L
₹ 68,745/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
38,072 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
₹ 34,715/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai i20
8.1
0
10
2017 Hyundai i20
63,221 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-18946 second ago

This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.

JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%
JLR India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 FY 2024; Posts Growth Of Over 100%
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12623 second ago

JLR India reported sales of 2,356 units in period from April to September 2023 with 1,308 units sold in the second quarter.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch On October 17, 2023
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11625 second ago

Tata Motors will reveal prices for both the Harrier and the Safari facelifts next week.

2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-11106 second ago

Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7066 second ago

The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs
Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-6434 second ago

The Maybach Vision 6 is a fully electric concept car that was first showcased by the brand in 2016

RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
RecycleKaro And Bajaj Auto Collaborate For Battery Recycling
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1655 second ago

RecycleKaro and Bajaj Auto's partnership targets recycling 500 metric tonnes of lithium-ion batteries annually. With a 95% recovery rate, the process extracts high-purity raw materials like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese.

McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix
McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 minutes ago

From being at the back of the grid at the start of the season, the Woking-based outfit has made strides to be at the sharp end of the field in every area. Now they are world record holders.

Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition Unveiled As Final Send Off For British Sportscar
Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition Unveiled As Final Send Off For British Sportscar
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.

Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The top-spec variants have witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 70,000, while the minimum is Rs 44,000 in the initial variants.

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Parts Ways With Repsol Honda; Likely To Join Gresini Ducati In 2024
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Parts Ways With Repsol Honda; Likely To Join Gresini Ducati In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The Spaniard will depart Repsol Honda after a 11-year partnership that delivered six MotoGP world titles between 2013 and 2023.

2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

15 days ago

Surreal! That’s the word I will use to describe the experience of attending the first ever MotoGP round held in India. It had everything! Ambiguity, visa issues, extreme heat and humidity, drama, heartbreak and much more!

MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Visa issues had disrupted the lead up to the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, affecting many teams and riders, including superstar Marc Marquez.

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Ruled Out Of Dutch TT Due To Rib Injury
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Ruled Out Of Dutch TT Due To Rib Injury
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The eight-time world champion will not participate in the main race after a qualifying crash flared up a rib injury.

MotoGP: Jorge Martin Peerless In Sachsenring Sprint Race As Marquez Struggles Continues
MotoGP: Jorge Martin Peerless In Sachsenring Sprint Race As Marquez Struggles Continues
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The Martinator thrust himself back into the title picture after a daring double overtake on the road to a flawless victory in the German Sprint race

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved