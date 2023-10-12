Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has officially signed with the Gresini Racing team for the 2024 premier-class season, ending speculation about his future in the sport. Marquez's departure from his long-time team, Honda, was confirmed recently, and it was widely anticipated that he would join Gresini.

Despite initial silence from Gresini after the Honda announcement, it has now been confirmed that Marc Marquez will be racing for the team in 2024. This move brings the Marquez brothers together at Gresini, with Marc joining his younger brother, Alex, who is already part of the team.

Marquez's decision to switch teams marks a significant shift in his career. In his own words, it's an opportunity to step out of his comfort zone and continue growing as a rider. He acknowledges that adapting to the Gresini bike will be challenging but is eager to work with the team.

The Gresini team is equally thrilled to have Marquez on board. The team owner, Nadia Padovani, views this as a historic moment for Gresini and welcomes Marc as a potential contender on the GP23 from the outset.

However, this partnership has an intriguing twist. Marquez's contract with Gresini is for one year, not the two years the team initially wanted. This choice keeps his options open for the 2025 season when most factory seats become available.

This arrangement also means Marquez won't be able to bring any of his current Honda team members with him, as Ducati, who will provide the Gresini bikes, is cautious about rival engineers potentially leaving in 2025, potentially taking bike secrets with them.

The arrival of a world-class rider like Marc Marquez significantly bolsters the Gresini team's presence in the premier class, elevating them as a strong contender in MotoGP. As the team continues to grow and compete at the highest level, the future looks promising for both Marquez and Gresini Racing.