Login

2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed

The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The KTM RC16 race bike has been unveiled for the 2024 MotoGP season
  • The RC16 will be piloted by riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller
  • The 2024 MotoGP season is set to kick off on March 8 in Qatar

KTM Racing has pulled the wraps off the 2024 RC16 MotoGP machines ahead of the upcoming season. The 2024 KTM RC16 debuted last week at Sepang, Malaysia, during the three-day pre-season test and this is the official showcase of the race bikes in the new livery. Riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller are back in the saddle for the upcoming MotoGP season.

 

Also Read: Ducati Dominates Sepang MotoGP Test Finale with Bagnaia's Record Lap

The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery. The bikes get prominent branding from Red Bull, the team’s title sponsor, which should make it easier to spot on the grid for ardent MotoGP enthusiasts. Notably, Honda has also opted for a dark blue and orange livery this season. 
 

KTM will be looking to improve its performance this season, having had a fairly successful run last year. The team finished second in the World Constructors’ Championship, its best since joining the premier class full-time in 2017. For the riders, too, 2023 was a remarkable year, and 2024 should be more promising as well. The 2023 season saw Brad Binder enjoy his most successful run in MotoGP yet as he finished fourth in the championship standings. The rider has spent his entire MotoGP premier class career with KTM and bagged two wins in the sprint races and five grand prix podiums last year. 
 

Jack Miller joined KTM last year from the Ducati factory team and ended the season in 11th place in the rider standings. Miller claimed a single podium in the season in the Spanish GP last year and has shown promise to improve that number this year. 

 


 

Speaking about the 2024 season, Hubert Trunkenpolz, KTM member of the executive board, said, "Finishing second in the constructors' championship last year is for sure something we can be proud of, but the important thing is that we could close the gap significantly to the competition. I think, next to the motorcycle, the biggest progress we have made is in the team structure. We added good people to the ones we already had, and the team has come together very well. A lot of it is about having the right people in the factory and the right people at the racetrack, and the communication between them is super-important, and this is where we made a big, big step.”

 

Also Read: MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test

 

We are committed to MotoGP as much as we were on day one. We won't give up until we have grabbed this title because this is something that we want to have, that we want to achieve and that we will achieve in time,” he added further. 

 

The final pre-season event will take place in Qatar next week for a two-day test at the Losail International Circuit on February 19-20, 2024. The 2024 MotoGP season is all set to kick off on March 8 at the same circuit. India is on the calendar this year having completed a successful inaugural race last year. The MotoGP Grand Prix of India is scheduled to take place between September 20-22, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).

# 2024 KTM RC16# KTM RC16 Track-Only bike# 2024 MotoGP# KTM Bikes# MotoGP Bikes# MotoGP# Motorsport# Bikes# Latest News# News
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular KTM Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11883 second ago

To commemorate this sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One.

Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-724 second ago

Aston Martin's unveiling reflects broader trends in F1, with the team's adoption of push-rod rear suspension mirroring Mercedes' upcoming W15 car, indicative of an industry-wide shift in performance strategies

Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

19 minutes ago

Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging

Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

58 minutes ago

The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far

Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The E-Luna is the only electric moped on sale in India at present, and the TVS XL100 is its closest rival.

Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The partnership will see the EV brand install fast-chargers at HPCL fuel stations in 12 selected states

New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Initially showcased as a Dacia version late last year, the Renault version displays slight styling modifications on the exterior and interior.

Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand’s strategic initiatives and increasing Citroen’s presence in India

Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters
Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Okaya EV has announced a price cut of up to Rs 18,000, on its electric scooters, valid until February 29, 2024

CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Chinese brand’s parallel-twin adventure bike looks extremely promising, with the right specifications on paper to take the fight to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Bastianini showed off his new Ducati GP24’s raw pace as the team tested out their new exhaust and engine.

KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024
KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

9 days ago

While the mechanical aspects of these models remain unchanged, KTM has introduced new colour options for its entire RC range.

MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled
MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.

Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The team's livery features a slight departure from the 2023 scheme, with more prominent Red Bull branding.

MotoGP: Trackhouse Racing Unveils Striking American Livery for Debut Season
MotoGP: Trackhouse Racing Unveils Striking American Livery for Debut Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The team's MotoGP entry marks the series' North American expansion, with a home debut scheduled for the Americas GP in Austin.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved