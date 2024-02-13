2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed

KTM Racing has pulled the wraps off the 2024 RC16 MotoGP machines ahead of the upcoming season. The 2024 KTM RC16 debuted last week at Sepang, Malaysia, during the three-day pre-season test and this is the official showcase of the race bikes in the new livery. Riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller are back in the saddle for the upcoming MotoGP season.

Also Read: Ducati Dominates Sepang MotoGP Test Finale with Bagnaia's Record Lap

The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery. The bikes get prominent branding from Red Bull, the team’s title sponsor, which should make it easier to spot on the grid for ardent MotoGP enthusiasts. Notably, Honda has also opted for a dark blue and orange livery this season.



KTM will be looking to improve its performance this season, having had a fairly successful run last year. The team finished second in the World Constructors’ Championship, its best since joining the premier class full-time in 2017. For the riders, too, 2023 was a remarkable year, and 2024 should be more promising as well. The 2023 season saw Brad Binder enjoy his most successful run in MotoGP yet as he finished fourth in the championship standings. The rider has spent his entire MotoGP premier class career with KTM and bagged two wins in the sprint races and five grand prix podiums last year.



Jack Miller joined KTM last year from the Ducati factory team and ended the season in 11th place in the rider standings. Miller claimed a single podium in the season in the Spanish GP last year and has shown promise to improve that number this year.





Speaking about the 2024 season, Hubert Trunkenpolz, KTM member of the executive board, said, "Finishing second in the constructors' championship last year is for sure something we can be proud of, but the important thing is that we could close the gap significantly to the competition. I think, next to the motorcycle, the biggest progress we have made is in the team structure. We added good people to the ones we already had, and the team has come together very well. A lot of it is about having the right people in the factory and the right people at the racetrack, and the communication between them is super-important, and this is where we made a big, big step.”

Also Read: MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test

We are committed to MotoGP as much as we were on day one. We won't give up until we have grabbed this title because this is something that we want to have, that we want to achieve and that we will achieve in time,” he added further.

The final pre-season event will take place in Qatar next week for a two-day test at the Losail International Circuit on February 19-20, 2024. The 2024 MotoGP season is all set to kick off on March 8 at the same circuit. India is on the calendar this year having completed a successful inaugural race last year. The MotoGP Grand Prix of India is scheduled to take place between September 20-22, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).