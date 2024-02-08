Login

MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test

Bastianini showed off his new Ducati GP24’s raw pace as the team tested out their new exhaust and engine.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 8, 2024

Highlights

  • Ducati's Enea Bastianini breaks Sepang MotoGP lap record with a stunning 1m57.134s
  • Rookie Pedro Acosta impresses with an eighth-place finish despite a minor crash
  • Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia settled for fourth position

Ducati's Enea Bastianini seized the spotlight on the second day of the Sepang MotoGP pre-season test by setting a blistering new lap record. Bastianini, who delivered his standout performance of the previous season in the 2023 Malaysian Grand Prix, showcased his prowess by clocking an impressive 1m57.134s, surging past the previous lap record.
 

Despite a valiant effort from day one's pace-setter, Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati, Bastianini's record-breaking lap in the final hour of testing stole the show, hinting at Ducati's formidable potential for the 2024 season.
 

KTM's Brad Binder and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top positions, while reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia settled for fourth place, underlining the fierce competition among the manufacturers.
 

Notably, rookie sensation Pedro Acosta continued to turn heads with a commendable eighth-place finish, despite a minor mishap midway through the morning session.
 

The day was not without its challenges, as crashes marred the track, including incidents involving Johann Zarco of LCR Honda and Maverick Vinales of Aprilia.
 

Additionally, the absence of regular riders Franco Morbidelli and Raul Fernandez, sidelined due to injuries, saw test riders Michele Pirro and Lorenzo Savadori stepping in for their respective teams.
 

With the Sepang pre-season test set to conclude imminently, anticipation is high as teams gear up for the final day of testing before heading to Qatar for the next phase of preparations.

