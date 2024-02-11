Ducati Dominates Sepang MotoGP Test Finale with Bagnaia's Record Lap
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on February 11, 2024
Highlights
- Ducati's Pecco Bagnaia set a new lap record at Sepang MotoGP test, dominating the final day
- Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro shines with a standout fifth-place finish, showcasing progress for the Italian team
- Rookie Pedro Acosta impresses as the top KTM rider, while Fabio Quartararo leads the Yamaha contingent
The Sepang MotoGP pre-season test culminated in a display of Ducati dominance, with reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia breaking the track record on the final day, previously set by his teammate Bastianini on day 2. Under favourable conditions, Bagnaia's blistering 1m56.682s lap remained unmatched, setting a high bar for his competitors.
Cloudy skies greeted riders as they aimed to push the boundaries on the track. Notably, four riders, including Bagnaia, breached the 1m56s mark, signalling unprecedented speed at Sepang. Ducati's stronghold was evident, with Bagnaia leading the pack, followed closely by Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini.
Also Read: RB Unveils New VCARB 01 Formula 1 Car with Bold Changes
While Ducati dominated the top spots, Aleix Espargaro emerged as Aprilia's shining star, securing fifth place overall. His performance highlighted the progress made by Aprilia despite mixed results from fellow riders Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira.
Marc Marquez, in his second outing with Ducati, showcased steady improvement, finishing sixth overall and demonstrating promising race pace. Meanwhile, Fabio Di Giannantonio, despite a crash, showcased an impressive sprint race simulation, laying down a marker for the VR46 Ducati squad.
Also Read: MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
Rookie sensation Pedro Acosta continued to turn heads, emerging as the top KTM rider with an impressive eighth-place finish. Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo led the Yamaha charge, finishing 11th overall and highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the M1 despite improved power output.
With the Sepang test concluded MotoGP pre-season testing now shifts to Qatar for a final two-day outing later this month. The intense competition witnessed at Sepang sets the stage for an electrifying season opener at the same venue in early March.
