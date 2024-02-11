Login

Ducati Dominates Sepang MotoGP Test Finale with Bagnaia's Record Lap

Four riders break into the 1m56s range, all of them being Ducati riders Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini and Alex Marquez
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

Published on February 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ducati's Pecco Bagnaia set a new lap record at Sepang MotoGP test, dominating the final day
  • Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro shines with a standout fifth-place finish, showcasing progress for the Italian team
  • Rookie Pedro Acosta impresses as the top KTM rider, while Fabio Quartararo leads the Yamaha contingent

The Sepang MotoGP pre-season test culminated in a display of Ducati dominance, with reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia breaking the track record on the final day, previously set by his teammate Bastianini on day 2. Under favourable conditions, Bagnaia's blistering 1m56.682s lap remained unmatched, setting a high bar for his competitors.

Cloudy skies greeted riders as they aimed to push the boundaries on the track. Notably, four riders, including Bagnaia, breached the 1m56s mark, signalling unprecedented speed at Sepang. Ducati's stronghold was evident, with Bagnaia leading the pack, followed closely by Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini.

 

Also Read: RB Unveils New VCARB 01 Formula 1 Car with Bold Changes

 

While Ducati dominated the top spots, Aleix Espargaro emerged as Aprilia's shining star, securing fifth place overall. His performance highlighted the progress made by Aprilia despite mixed results from fellow riders Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira.

Marc Marquez, in his second outing with Ducati, showcased steady improvement, finishing sixth overall and demonstrating promising race pace. Meanwhile, Fabio Di Giannantonio, despite a crash, showcased an impressive sprint race simulation, laying down a marker for the VR46 Ducati squad.

 

Also Read: MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test

 

Rookie sensation Pedro Acosta continued to turn heads, emerging as the top KTM rider with an impressive eighth-place finish. Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo led the Yamaha charge, finishing 11th overall and highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the M1 despite improved power output.

With the Sepang test concluded MotoGP pre-season testing now shifts to Qatar for a final two-day outing later this month. The intense competition witnessed at Sepang sets the stage for an electrifying season opener at the same venue in early March.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition Launched In Europe
2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition Launched In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-524 second ago

The 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition brings a more stealthy look to the adventure motorcycle with its new all-black colourway.

Renault Symbioz: The Story Behind the Name of Renault's New Compact SUV
Renault Symbioz: The Story Behind the Name of Renault's New Compact SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-134 second ago

Renault has chosen the name Symbioz for its upcoming compact, family-oriented SUV that will debut in spring 2024. The name reflects ideas of togetherness, family, and the bond between passengers and vehicle

Jason Momoa's 1929 Rolls-Royce converted to electric by Kidlington company
Jason Momoa's 1929 Rolls-Royce converted to electric by Kidlington company
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Electrogenic in Kidlington, UK has converted Hollywood star Jason Momoa's 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II to a fully electric vehicle. The petrol engine was replaced by a whisper-quiet electric powertrain

Bengaluru, Pune Among Top 10 Cities With Most Congested Roads In 2023: Report
Bengaluru, Pune Among Top 10 Cities With Most Congested Roads In 2023: Report
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The TomTom Traffic Index 2023 pegs London as the most congested city in the world, while Bengaluru and Pune feature in the top 10 cities.

RB Unveils New VCARB 01 Formula 1 Car with Bold Changes
RB Unveils New VCARB 01 Formula 1 Car with Bold Changes
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda continue as drivers, aiming for improved performance in the upcoming season.

Pagani Unveils Huayra R Evo: An Open-Top, Track-Only V12 Hypercar
Pagani Unveils Huayra R Evo: An Open-Top, Track-Only V12 Hypercar
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Owners of the Huayra R Evo will enjoy exclusive track days as part of Pagani's Arte in Pista program, accompanied by professional drivers and support staff.

Formula E Announces NXT Gen Cup Electric Junior Touring Car Series
Formula E Announces NXT Gen Cup Electric Junior Touring Car Series
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Each NXT Gen race weekend will feature two 20-minute practice sessions, a qualifying session, and a 20-minute race.

JSW Signs MoU To Build EVs, 50 GWh Battery Plant In Odisha With Rs 40,000 Cr Investment
JSW Signs MoU To Build EVs, 50 GWh Battery Plant In Odisha With Rs 40,000 Cr Investment
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Announcement of a vehicle and battery manufacturing facility follows JSW picking up a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India late in 2023.

2024 car&bike Awards: India’s Most Credible Auto Awards To Be Held On February 27
2024 car&bike Awards: India’s Most Credible Auto Awards To Be Held On February 27
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 2024 car&bike Awards celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, and it will be held on February 27.

Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new digital console akin to the Pulsar N150 and N160, along with the revamped switchgear, is likely to be one of the primary changes in the updated NS200.

