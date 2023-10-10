Login

MotoGP Contender Marco Bezzecchi Undergoes Surgery After Training Crash

The incident occurred during a flat track training session at Valentino Rossi's Motor Ranch in Tavullia on Saturday.
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

10-Oct-23 11:13 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Bezzecchi's injury could impact his championship bid, as he currently sits third in the standings behind Bagnaia and Martin.
  • His VR46 team-mate Luca Marini is also working to recover in time for the next race after fracturing his collarbone in a separate incident.
  • With the championship featuring a series of back-to-back races, any absence for Bezzecchi may have a significant impact on his title hopes.

Italian MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi, a strong contender in the 2023 championship, has undergone surgery following a training accident that resulted in a fractured collarbone. The incident occurred during a flat track training session at Valentino Rossi's Motor Ranch in Tavullia on Saturday.

 

Bezzecchi's surgery took place the following Sunday at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia's Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit. The successful procedure aimed to reduce the fracture in his right collarbone. His team, the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, reported that Bezzecchi would commence rehabilitation immediately, with his return to the track under evaluation in the next 48 hours.

This unfortunate injury could prove to be a significant setback for Bezzecchi's championship aspirations. As of now, he holds third place in the championship standings with 265 points. However, he trails behind factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia by 54 points and Pramac's Jorge Martin by 51 points.

 

Bezzecchi's injury adds to the challenges faced by his team, as his teammate Luca Marini had recently fractured his collarbone during a collision with Bezzecchi in a sprint race incident at the Indian Grand Prix. Marini's injury led him to miss both the main race in India and the subsequent Japanese Grand Prix. He hopes to recover in time for the upcoming race in Indonesia.

 

Additionally, Gresini rider Alex Marquez, who also suffered injuries during the same sprint race, aims to return for the Indonesian Grand Prix. Marquez sustained three rib fractures during the incident and was sidelined for the Motegi weekend.

Another rider working towards a comeback is Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini. He had been recovering from multiple fractures sustained in a Turn 1 pile-up at the Catalan Grand Prix.

Alex Rins of LCR Honda is also looking to make a return after being sidelined by injury since the Mugello round in June due to a broken right leg. He made a brief return at Motegi but experienced too much pain during Friday's practice sessions, leading to his withdrawal for the remainder of the weekend.

 

With Bezzecchi's injury potentially affecting his participation in the upcoming races, the championship battle is poised to become even more intense as the 2023 MotoGP season approaches its conclusion. The next race will take place in Indonesia, kicking off a triple-header that includes the Australian Grand Prix and the Thai Grand Prix at the end of the month. Following this, there will be back-to-back races in Malaysia, Qatar, and Spain's Valencia circuit.

 

Bezzecchi, known for his determination and competitiveness, will be hoping for a swift recovery to keep his championship hopes alive amidst the demanding schedule of the remaining races.

 

