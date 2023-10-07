MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Replace Pol Espargaro At Tech3 GasGas Racing For 2024 Season
By Yashraj Singh
3 mins read
07-Oct-23 01:00 PM IST
Highlights
- Pedro Acosta will replace Pol Espargaro at Tech3 GasGas Racing for the 2024 MotoGP season, ending Espargaro's two-year contract prematurely.
- Espargaro, who suffered injuries earlier in the 2023 season, will continue with KTM in a crucial yet unspecified role, likely involving testing and wildcard appearances.
- Nineteen-year-old Pedro Acosta, heralded as a MotoGP prodigy, is poised to make his debut in the premier class after impressive performances in Moto3 and Moto2, drawing comparisons to past generational talents like Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo.
Tech3 GasGas Racing has officially announced that Pedro Acosta will be joining the team for the 2024 MotoGP season, replacing Pol Espargaro. Espargaro, an eight-time podium finisher, signed a two-year contract with Tech3, but KTM found itself with too many riders for the available seats after deciding to bring Moto2 championship leader Pedro Acosta to MotoGP in 2024.
While Espargaro was initially signed to Tech3 for the 2023 season, an unfortunate incident during practice in March at the Portuguese Grand Prix left him with multiple fractures, sidelining him until the British Grand Prix in August. His best finish so far has been sixth place, as he continues to recover and regain his full fitness.
The decision for Acosta to take Espargaro's place was described as a "joint decision," and Espargaro is expected to take on important roles for KTM, likely involving testing duties and wildcard race appearances.
Tech3 also confirmed that rookie Augusto Fernandez will continue with the team for a second season in MotoGP. KTM Motorsport boss Pit Bierer expressed his gratitude to Espargaro for his contributions and praised his resilience, stating that Espargaro's passion for the sport and thoughts for the future played a significant role in the decision.
Nineteen-year-old Pedro Acosta is now on the brink of a remarkable MotoGP career. With only two and a half years of Grand Prix racing experience, Acosta has garnered significant attention and praise as he prepares to step into the premier class.
Acosta's journey to MotoGP began when he was slated to join the Prustel GP KTM team in the Moto3 world championship for the 2021 season. However, this deal fell through, and KTM, along with Ajo Motorsport, stepped in. Acosta made his debut in the 2021 Qatar GP, impressively finishing on the podium and winning the Doha GP the following week despite starting from the pit lane.
His debut year in Moto3 set the stage for his championship-winning campaign. Acosta clinched the title at the penultimate Algarve GP with dramatic scenes, securing his place in the Moto2 class for 2022.
In his Moto2 rookie season, Acosta claimed three victories, solidifying his status as a title contender for the current season. As of the British GP, he leads the Moto2 championship standings, having secured four wins. Acosta's move to MotoGP for the 2024 season is imminent, with expectations running high. Despite being only 19, he remains focused and level-headed. His journey to MotoGP follows in the footsteps of notable riders who have come through the Ajo and KTM systems.
Comparing his performance in the lower categories to previous generational talents like Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo, Acosta's achievements are impressive. In his rookie Moto3 season, he secured six wins and averaged 14.3 points per race over an 18-round season.
As of 2023, Acosta has claimed four wins and holds an average of 17.3 points per race in what is expected to be a 20-round season. These statistics are on par with Marquez's Moto2 championship-winning season in 2012.
While results don't always tell the whole story, Acosta's rapid rise through the ranks suggests he could be the next MotoGP superstar. His transition to the premier class is eagerly anticipated, and fans are eager to see how he performs in MotoGP in 2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-16307 second ago
The Dutchman’s 49th career win and 14th of the season proved to be a thriller for the fans but horror for the drivers as they struggled with the physical strain of the Losail International Circuit
-10415 second ago
New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models
-9773 second ago
Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.
14 hours ago
Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.
16 hours ago
Kia to integrate NACS charging ports on all new EVs manufactured in North America from Q4 2024
17 hours ago
New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.
18 hours ago
The 2023 Tata Safari is broadly available in 4 trim levels (personas): Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished
19 hours ago
The concept, based on the Burgman 400 ABS, features a hydrogen engine and a 70 MPa hydrogen tank.
21 hours ago
Verstappen finished second in the Qatar sprint race to conquer his third world title in a row with 6 races left in the season.
22 hours ago
The Tata Harrier facelift will be available in seven trim levels - Smart(O), Pure(O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ A, Fearless and Fearless+.
2 days ago
The MotoGP Edition features an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery
9 days ago
The first-ever MotoGP race held at the Buddh International Circuit was a successful one that witnessed everything from action, challenges, drama and more.
10 days ago
The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024
12 days ago
Surreal! That’s the word I will use to describe the experience of attending the first ever MotoGP round held in India. It had everything! Ambiguity, visa issues, extreme heat and humidity, drama, heartbreak and much more!
15 days ago
A complete lights to flag victory was all the Spaniard would accept on Saturday in his bid to reignite his championship challenge.