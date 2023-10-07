Login

MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Replace Pol Espargaro At Tech3 GasGas Racing For 2024 Season

The teenager touted to be MotoGP's next star will find himself riding in the premier class alongside Augusto Fernandez for the Tech3 GasGas KTM team next season.
By Yashraj Singh

3 mins read

07-Oct-23 01:00 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Pedro Acosta will replace Pol Espargaro at Tech3 GasGas Racing for the 2024 MotoGP season, ending Espargaro's two-year contract prematurely.
  • Espargaro, who suffered injuries earlier in the 2023 season, will continue with KTM in a crucial yet unspecified role, likely involving testing and wildcard appearances.
  • Nineteen-year-old Pedro Acosta, heralded as a MotoGP prodigy, is poised to make his debut in the premier class after impressive performances in Moto3 and Moto2, drawing comparisons to past generational talents like Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo.

Tech3 GasGas Racing has officially announced that Pedro Acosta will be joining the team for the 2024 MotoGP season, replacing Pol Espargaro. Espargaro, an eight-time podium finisher, signed a two-year contract with Tech3, but KTM found itself with too many riders for the available seats after deciding to bring Moto2 championship leader Pedro Acosta to MotoGP in 2024.
 

While Espargaro was initially signed to Tech3 for the 2023 season, an unfortunate incident during practice in March at the Portuguese Grand Prix left him with multiple fractures, sidelining him until the British Grand Prix in August. His best finish so far has been sixth place, as he continues to recover and regain his full fitness.
 

The decision for Acosta to take Espargaro's place was described as a "joint decision," and Espargaro is expected to take on important roles for KTM, likely involving testing duties and wildcard race appearances.
 

Tech3 also confirmed that rookie Augusto Fernandez will continue with the team for a second season in MotoGP. KTM Motorsport boss Pit Bierer expressed his gratitude to Espargaro for his contributions and praised his resilience, stating that Espargaro's passion for the sport and thoughts for the future played a significant role in the decision.
 

Nineteen-year-old Pedro Acosta is now on the brink of a remarkable MotoGP career. With only two and a half years of Grand Prix racing experience, Acosta has garnered significant attention and praise as he prepares to step into the premier class.
 

Acosta's journey to MotoGP began when he was slated to join the Prustel GP KTM team in the Moto3 world championship for the 2021 season. However, this deal fell through, and KTM, along with Ajo Motorsport, stepped in. Acosta made his debut in the 2021 Qatar GP, impressively finishing on the podium and winning the Doha GP the following week despite starting from the pit lane.
 

His debut year in Moto3 set the stage for his championship-winning campaign. Acosta clinched the title at the penultimate Algarve GP with dramatic scenes, securing his place in the Moto2 class for 2022.
 

In his Moto2 rookie season, Acosta claimed three victories, solidifying his status as a title contender for the current season. As of the British GP, he leads the Moto2 championship standings, having secured four wins. Acosta's move to MotoGP for the 2024 season is imminent, with expectations running high. Despite being only 19, he remains focused and level-headed. His journey to MotoGP follows in the footsteps of notable riders who have come through the Ajo and KTM systems.
 

Comparing his performance in the lower categories to previous generational talents like Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo, Acosta's achievements are impressive. In his rookie Moto3 season, he secured six wins and averaged 14.3 points per race over an 18-round season.
 

As of 2023, Acosta has claimed four wins and holds an average of 17.3 points per race in what is expected to be a 20-round season. These statistics are on par with Marquez's Moto2 championship-winning season in 2012.
 

While results don't always tell the whole story, Acosta's rapid rise through the ranks suggests he could be the next MotoGP superstar. His transition to the premier class is eagerly anticipated, and fans are eager to see how he performs in MotoGP in 2024.

