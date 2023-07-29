Formula E's GENBETA Car Sets New World Record for Indoor Speed with a top speed of 218.71 kmph (135.9 mph)

Formula E driver Jake Hughes has clinched the Guinness World Record title for the fastest speed ever achieved by a vehicle indoors. Driving the Grenbeta car, Hughes reached a top speed of 218.71 kmph (135.9 mph), surpassing the previous record by over 50 kmph (33 mph). This feat took place on the indoor and outdoor race track at London's ExCeL events arena.

The Grenbeta car is a result of a collaboration between Formula E, FIA, SABIC, and Hankook; it is an all-electric GEN3 race car with 400kW of power and various modifications. Both Hughes and Lucas di Grassi of Mahindra Racing went head-to-head in a thrilling duel using Formula E's qualifying format. The duo shattered the previous world record eight times on a 346-meter straight section of the indoor track.

The new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title was set on the very track where the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's final races will take place. The GENBETA car's enhancements include an increased battery power output, improved iON Race tyre compound, and optimized aerodynamics with 3D printed parts from SABIC.



This achievement marks a pivotal moment in the world of electric mobility, showcasing the extraordinary capabilities of EV technology. The GENBETA project's success underscores the commitment to innovation and sustainable development, paving the way for future advancements in electric racing and driving on city streets.