Login

Goodyear Unveils All-New Lineup Of Filters And Batteries

The company will launch these aftermarket components towards the end of August 2023
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Aug-23 05:19 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To be manufactured, marketed, sourced, and distributed in markets like India, South Asia, Australia.
  • To be launched towards the end of August 2023.
  • Assurance International Group is the official licensee for these products.

Goodyear, one of the world’s oldest tyre manufacturers has unveiled its all-new line up of filters and batteries, to be used in multiple vehicles. The manufacturer stated in its release that these products will be manufactured, marketed, sourced, and distributed in markets like India as well as in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The prices for these aftermarket components will be revealed towards the end of August 2023 when an official product launch is planned.

 

Also Read: Formula E's GENBETA Car Sets New World Record for Indoor Speed with a top speed of 218.71 kmph (135.9 mph)

These products will be manufactured, marketed, sourced, and distributed in markets like South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand

 

Assurance International Group, a marketing and manufacturing company based in Gurgaon, is the official licensee to manufacture, market and distribute these aftermarket components. The company also holds the license to sell products from Goodyear Lubricants in India.  The company stated that it will expand its distribution and provide after-sales assistance to consumers in Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor – Leste and Vietnam markets. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Monster Completes 30 Years: A Look At The Iconic Streetfighter Over The Years

Assurance International Group is the official licensee to manufacture, market and distribute these aftermarket components

 

Goodyear initially started off by manufacturing bicycle and carriage tyres. Today It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world.

 

 

# Goodyear tyres

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Goodyear Unveils All-New Lineup Of Filters And Batteries
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn