Goodyear Unveils All-New Lineup Of Filters And Batteries

Goodyear, one of the world’s oldest tyre manufacturers has unveiled its all-new line up of filters and batteries, to be used in multiple vehicles. The manufacturer stated in its release that these products will be manufactured, marketed, sourced, and distributed in markets like India as well as in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The prices for these aftermarket components will be revealed towards the end of August 2023 when an official product launch is planned.

Assurance International Group, a marketing and manufacturing company based in Gurgaon, is the official licensee to manufacture, market and distribute these aftermarket components. The company also holds the license to sell products from Goodyear Lubricants in India. The company stated that it will expand its distribution and provide after-sales assistance to consumers in Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor – Leste and Vietnam markets.

Goodyear initially started off by manufacturing bicycle and carriage tyres. Today It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world.