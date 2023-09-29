Goodyear Launches New Assurance MaxGuard Tyres In India
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
29-Sep-23 02:25 PM IST
Highlights
- Assurance MaxGuard claiemd to offer greater durability and wetgrip over Assurance TripleMax 2
- Availalble in seven sizes ranging from 15 to 17-inches
- Targets sub-compact to mid-size segments
Having announced the new Assurance MaxGuard series for the Indian market earlier in the month, Goodyear has now launched the tyre series in India. The new MaxGuard tyres are claimed to offer greater durability and improved performance in the wet as compared to its existing Assurance range. The new tyre series will be available in a total of seven sizes ranging from 15 to 17 inches and will target the sub-compact to mid-size segments.
Goodyear says that the MaxGuard range features 80 per cent more silica as compared to the Assurance TripleMax 2 which in conjunction with wet booster resin helps to improve grip in the wet. The MaxGuard also has a 10 per cent greater contact patch as compared to the TripleMax 2s.
Also see: Goodyear Unveils Four New Tyres For APAC Region
The company also claims that the tread compound for the MaxGuard has been optimized to offer greater durability. Goodyear says that the range features 2 layers carcass ply with higher cord density and 2 belts with high tensile steel for greater protection against tyre damage. The range also features greater wearable rubber volume to increase tyre life.
“The launch of the Assurance MaxGuard range reflects our tireless dedication and commitment to elevate the driving experience for our consumers. The Assurance MaxGuard is designed to deliver new levels of safety enabling our consumers to explore the unlimited possibilities on the road. The exceptional wet performance and the reliable durability of the product offer comprehensive protection,” said Sandeep Mahajan, Chairman & Managing Director of Goodyear India Ltd.
