Formula E Announces Fresh Track Layout for 2024 Berlin e-Prix
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
Published on November 30, 2023
Highlights
- The German e-Prix gets a longer circuit at the Tempelhof Airport
- The airport recently underwent redevelopment, prompting the change
- The Formula E German e-Prix will be held in May 2024
The German e-Prix is all set to get a fresh update with the track layout revised for the 2023/24 Formula E World Championship. The German round has been a part of the Formula E calendar since its inception and will be receiving a revamped track as we enter Season 10 of the electric single-seater racing series. The new track layout at Tempelhof promises a new challenge to the teams and drivers alike with the German e-Prix scheduled to take place between May 11-12, 2024.
For the 2023/24 season, the German e-Prix will now be using a modified 2.585 km layout with 15 corners and several long straights. The changes have been brought in as a result of the development work at the Tempelhof Airport and Formula E’s track designers used this opportunity to create a new and longer circuit for the upcoming Season 10.
Also Read: Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season
Speaking about the new layout, Pablo Martino, Formula E Head of Sporting Matters, FIA said, “The new Berlin Tempelhof layout retains all the soul of the old circuit, while presenting new challenges for drivers and teams – putting skill behind the wheel as well as efficiency and energy consumption truly to the test. The combination of fast, medium and slow-speed corners will give rise to a number of different set-up choices, handing the advantage to different drivers in different parts of the lap, while two major overtaking zones mean exciting races are guaranteed!”
Claudia Denni, Sporting Director, Formula E added. “In the history of Formula E, the Berlin E-Prix and its iconic location at Tempelhof Airport has always been a great and firm asset to our championship. The new layout for Season 10 will create the right conditions for an even more thrilling race, with a faster, technical track and potential for higher top speeds. As always, on the sporting event preparation and delivery, Formula E will continue to be supported by the DMSB and the professional sporting club ADAC, which we take the opportunity to thank for their loyalty and affection to our electric series.”
Also Read: Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10
The Tempelhof circuit’s abrasive track surface has always been challenging for the drivers. Tyre management has been key to the German e-Prix with the drivers going as easy as possible on the Hankook rubber. However, the new and improved layout means drivers will have to juggle more technical elements, faster speeds and better energy management.
The previous track layout at Tempelhof was 2.355 km long and generated 363 overtakes in the two days of racing. It also managed to get eight different race leaders, which was a new record in Formula E.
The German e-Prix has largely taken place at the iconic Tempelhof Airport in Berlin on 17 occasions with the exception being a street circuit in the city used in Season 2. The airport circuit also became a much-needed haven during the pandemic, when it held six races over nine days in a bid to conclude Season 6 in 2020.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16277 second ago
The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.
-12346 second ago
Both the models are powered by 450cc, twin-cylinder engines
-5924 second ago
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to launch in India in 2024 and the latest spy shots show more details on the upcoming offering.
-3411 second ago
Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th Anniversary, the 450 Apex is also expected to sport tweaked styling and new colours
-3146 second ago
The RV400 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh and is available for sale on Flipkart
-649 second ago
The double cab pick-up comes with a payload capacity of up to 760kg and will be joined by a chassis-cab variant in 2024.
-244 second ago
Customers can access these services through the KwikFix app
37 minutes ago
Launched last year with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options, the motorcycle will now be offered only in the latter variant, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh
18 hours ago
The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.
18 hours ago
New-gen Duster now sits on the CMF-B platform and is offered with turbo-petrol, bi-fuel and hybrid powertrain options.
6 days ago
The Indian racer took to social media to announce his departure from F2 to focus on his budding Formula E career
13 days ago
The Indian racer’s role will involve simulator sessions, attendance at select e-Prix events to support the team, and opportunities to test the M10Electro race car.
1 month ago
India will host the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the second year on February 10, 2024.
2 months ago
Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.
2 months ago
After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.