Formula E Announces Fresh Track Layout for 2024 Berlin e-Prix

The German e-Prix is all set to get a fresh update with the track layout revised for the 2023/24 Formula E World Championship. The German round has been a part of the Formula E calendar since its inception and will be receiving a revamped track as we enter Season 10 of the electric single-seater racing series. The new track layout at Tempelhof promises a new challenge to the teams and drivers alike with the German e-Prix scheduled to take place between May 11-12, 2024.



For the 2023/24 season, the German e-Prix will now be using a modified 2.585 km layout with 15 corners and several long straights. The changes have been brought in as a result of the development work at the Tempelhof Airport and Formula E’s track designers used this opportunity to create a new and longer circuit for the upcoming Season 10.



Speaking about the new layout, Pablo Martino, Formula E Head of Sporting Matters, FIA said, “The new Berlin Tempelhof layout retains all the soul of the old circuit, while presenting new challenges for drivers and teams – putting skill behind the wheel as well as efficiency and energy consumption truly to the test. The combination of fast, medium and slow-speed corners will give rise to a number of different set-up choices, handing the advantage to different drivers in different parts of the lap, while two major overtaking zones mean exciting races are guaranteed!”



Claudia Denni, Sporting Director, Formula E added. “In the history of Formula E, the Berlin E-Prix and its iconic location at Tempelhof Airport has always been a great and firm asset to our championship. The new layout for Season 10 will create the right conditions for an even more thrilling race, with a faster, technical track and potential for higher top speeds. As always, on the sporting event preparation and delivery, Formula E will continue to be supported by the DMSB and the professional sporting club ADAC, which we take the opportunity to thank for their loyalty and affection to our electric series.”



The Tempelhof circuit’s abrasive track surface has always been challenging for the drivers. Tyre management has been key to the German e-Prix with the drivers going as easy as possible on the Hankook rubber. However, the new and improved layout means drivers will have to juggle more technical elements, faster speeds and better energy management.



The previous track layout at Tempelhof was 2.355 km long and generated 363 overtakes in the two days of racing. It also managed to get eight different race leaders, which was a new record in Formula E.



The German e-Prix has largely taken place at the iconic Tempelhof Airport in Berlin on 17 occasions with the exception being a street circuit in the city used in Season 2. The airport circuit also became a much-needed haven during the pandemic, when it held six races over nine days in a bid to conclude Season 6 in 2020.