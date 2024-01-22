Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut

Citroen’s fourth made-for-India model, a high-riding sedan likely to be named the C3X has been spied again testing on Indian roads. The latest made-in-India model is the final derivative of the C3 family under Citroen’s C-Cubed program and is likely to make its debut later this year.

Also read: Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024

Citroen looks to have opted for a sportback-like design for its latest model with the dropping roofline of the test mule hidden by some clever camouflaging. The heavily disguised test mule does reveal some styling elements such as the lift-style door handles – a C3 staple – as well as a heavily raked C-pillar. While the front is not visible in the latest images, previous pictures have revealed a design that will be in line with the rest of the C3 range with a split headlamp design.

Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29



Images of the test mule’s interiors have also revealed a cabin design that changes little from its C3 siblings. The top model is set to feature a large central touchscreen while the sedan could also borrow the digital instrument cluster from the C3 Aircross. The cube-like design elements in places such as the air-con vents are also carried over from the rest of the C3 range.

Moving to the powertrain, the C3X is likely to come with the same PureTech 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the C3 hatchback and the C3 Aircross. The unit is expected to develop a similar 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The company could also offer the sedan with the option of an automatic gearbox following its introduction in the C3 Aircross in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand



The C3X will go up against some compact sedans such as the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, as well as some subcompact SUVs. The C3X however could undercut its rivals on pricing in a bid to attract buyers.