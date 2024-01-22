Login

Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut

High-riding sedan set to be the brand’s fourth model developed for the Indian market following the C3 hatchback, e-C3 EV and C3 Aircross SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • New C3X expected to debut later this year
  • Expected to use the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the C3 Aircross
  • Will go up against the Honda City and Hyundai Verna

Citroen’s fourth made-for-India model, a high-riding sedan likely to be named the C3X has been spied again testing on Indian roads. The latest made-in-India model is the final derivative of the C3 family under Citroen’s C-Cubed program and is likely to make its debut later this year.

 

Also read: Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024

Citroen looks to have opted for a sportback-like design for its latest model with the dropping roofline of the test mule hidden by some clever camouflaging. The heavily disguised test mule does reveal some styling elements such as the lift-style door handles – a C3 staple – as well as a heavily raked C-pillar. While the front is not visible in the latest images, previous pictures have revealed a design that will be in line with the rest of the C3 range with a split headlamp design.

 

Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29
 

Images of the test mule’s interiors have also revealed a cabin design that changes little from its C3 siblings. The top model is set to feature a large central touchscreen while the sedan could also borrow the digital instrument cluster from the C3 Aircross. The cube-like design elements in places such as the air-con vents are also carried over from the rest of the C3 range.

 

Moving to the powertrain, the C3X is likely to come with the same PureTech 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the C3 hatchback and the C3 Aircross. The unit is expected to develop a similar 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The company could also offer the sedan with the option of an automatic gearbox following its introduction in the C3 Aircross in the coming weeks.

 

Also Read: Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand


The C3X will go up against some compact sedans such as the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, as well as some subcompact SUVs. The C3X however could undercut its rivals on pricing in a bid to attract buyers.

# Citroen C3# Citroen# Citroen India# Citroen C3X# Citroen C3X Spy Shots# Citroen C3 Sedan# Citroen C3 sedan
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Citroen Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & X1 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 90,000 For 2024
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & X1 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 90,000 For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18848 second ago

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now more expensive by up to Rs 50,000, while the X1 is about Rs 90,000 dearer on the top trims.

New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17702 second ago

Sporty commuter bike is expected to make its debut in the coming days at the Hero World 2024.

Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5130 second ago

Bentley saw sales decline in its largest markets of America and China though sales in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Africa and India saw positive growth.

Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-948 second ago

The initial deployment of the STLA Large platform will focus on full-size vehicles in the North American market, starting with Dodge and Jeep.

Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Tata Motors will hike the price of its passenger vehicles including electric vehicles by 0.7 per cent.

CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Crossrad series is priced at Rs 4,300 while the Sportrad series comes with a price tag of Rs 12,500

Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Two-wheeler brand Zontes has announced attractive new pricing for its range of 350cc bikes in India and comes as part of the brand's aggressive 2024 strategy

Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter
Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The scooter is limited to just 1888 units worldwide

Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Equipped with a custom roof rack, evacuation stretcher, powerful lights, siren, and safety enhancements

BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

BMW Motorrad delivered 2,09,257 motorcycles and scooters to customers worldwide in 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The SUV is also expected to gain a range of new connectivity features and will be offered with the same powertrain as before

Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The Rs 2,000 crore will be Stellantis’ second major regional investment since it first invested Rs 1,250 crore in 2019.

2023 In Cars: Top Electric Car Reviews Of 2023
2023 In Cars: Top Electric Car Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

21 days ago

2023 saw the launch of many exciting EVs, both luxury and mass market

Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The Citroen C3X will be a new crossover-styled sedan based on the C3 Aircross. The spy shots reveal an identical interior as well.

Citroen India To Hike Prices For All Models From January 2024
Citroen India To Hike Prices For All Models From January 2024
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The company justifies its decision by citing various market factors and the necessity to uphold product quality and competitiveness.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved