Login

Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024

The Citroen C3X will be a new crossover-styled sedan based on the C3 Aircross. The spy shots reveal an identical interior as well.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 30, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The upcoming Citroen C3X shares several features with the C3 Aircross
  • The C3X is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024
  • The C3X will get different styling, a cross between an SUV and a sedan

The upcoming Citroen C3X cross-sedan has been recently caught testing, and while we’ve seen several test mules in the past, the latest set of images gives a clear glimpse at the interior of the model. The Citroen C3X will be a crossover between a sedan and SUV body style, promising notchback styling with SUV-like features. It will also be the fourth offering to be based on the C-Cube platform that also underpins the C3 and E-C3 hatchbacks and the C3 Aircross SUV. 

 

Also Read: Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai
 

The spy shots give a proper look at the interior that emerges as instantly recognisable. The dashboard is identical to the one seen on the C3 and C3 Aircross. The three-spoke steering wheel has been carried over along with the touchscreen infotainment system which appears to be the same size as well. However, the cabin gets a dual-tone treatment as against the all-black layout on the C3 Aircross. 

The styling of the C3X sedan will be a major talking point about the model when it arrives. The front profile will remain identical to other C3 models, but expect styling tweaks for a more rounded design. The rear will be particularly interesting, and we will be curious to see how Citroen incorporates the fastback styling. Expect to see a relatively larger boot capacity over the C3 hatchback. 


Also Read: Citroen India Offers Discounts On Accessories And Car Care Products For Festive Season

 

The Citroen C3X was expected to arrive by mid-2024 but the launch could be delayed owing to more features being added to the model, as per reports. Given the lukewarm response to Citroen’s other mass-market offerings, the company is likely to revise its strategy for the C3X, which will include going more upmarket with its products and possibly bringing more variants and combinations as well. 

 

The Citroen C3X will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that also powers the C3 and C3 Aircross. The motor develops 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Citroen should bring an automatic on the sedan right from the start, which is sorely missing in the rest of its range. Notably, Citroen revealed the C3 Aircross in Indonesia earlier this year, which points towards the same happening soon. 

The Citroen C3X will be taking on the midsize sedan segment against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna. The C3X is expected to undercut the competition with a very aggressive price tag, which should give it an edge over rivals. 


Image Source

# Citroen C3X# Citroen C3X Spy Shots# Citroen C3# Citroen C3 Aircross# Citroen# Citroen India# Sedan# Citroen Sedan
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar
9.1
0
10
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 8,400 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.50 L
₹ 43,362/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
8.2
0
10
2019 Hyundai Verna
  • 30,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 21,837/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.95 L
₹ 11,086/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Verna
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Verna
  • 24,447 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
9.0
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 MG Hector
7.9
0
10
2019 MG Hector
  • 52,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 14.25 L
₹ 31,915/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 22,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Carens
8.8
0
10
2022 Kia Carens
  • 15,336 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 16.25 L
₹ 36,394/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Citroen Models

Citroen eC3
Citroen eC3

₹ 11.5 - 12.68 Lakh

Citroen C3
Citroen C3

₹ 6.16 - 8.92 Lakh

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 9.99 - 12.34 Lakh

Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross

₹ 37.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

Expected Price :

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-19103 second ago

New concept features a sportier look and a matte-finished paint scheme.

VinFast to Unveil Electric Pickup Truck Concept at 2024 CES
VinFast to Unveil Electric Pickup Truck Concept at 2024 CES
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15397 second ago

Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced it will reveal an electric pickup truck concept at the 2024 (CES in Las Vegas

Visiting India's First Electric Car Showroom: Tata EV Store In Pictures
Visiting India's First Electric Car Showroom: Tata EV Store In Pictures
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13558 second ago

Tata Motors has become the first carmaker in India to set up a separate retail network for electric cars.

Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.

Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division
Ducati Announces New Ducati Corse Off-Road Division
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The new sporting program will participate in the MXGP World Championship and AMA Supercross Championship in the next few years

Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador
Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

She joins Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean automaker since its inception in India in 1998.

Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The alliance says about 1,000 semiconductors are used in each vehicle and the first self-researched units will rollout in new cars by 2030

Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification
Video Verification Now Mandatory For Car/Bike PUC Certification
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The videos will be uploaded to the government’s VAHAN portal before the PUC certificate is issued to the vehicle owner.

Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
Upcoming Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing In Pune
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads

Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.

Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition: First Look
Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition: First Look
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia is available in limited numbers and only comes with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.

2023 In Cars: Top SUV Launches Of The Year
2023 In Cars: Top SUV Launches Of The Year
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 days ago

There were some big-ticket launches in the Indian market in 2023 in the SUV space.

Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

9 days ago

With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023

Citroen India To Hike Prices For All Models From January 2024
Citroen India To Hike Prices For All Models From January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 days ago

The company justifies its decision by citing various market factors and the necessity to uphold product quality and competitiveness.

Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai
Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Special services also include complimentary towing, expedited insurance claims and repairs, and special offers on new vehicles in case the car is a total loss.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved