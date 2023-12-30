Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024

The upcoming Citroen C3X cross-sedan has been recently caught testing, and while we’ve seen several test mules in the past, the latest set of images gives a clear glimpse at the interior of the model. The Citroen C3X will be a crossover between a sedan and SUV body style, promising notchback styling with SUV-like features. It will also be the fourth offering to be based on the C-Cube platform that also underpins the C3 and E-C3 hatchbacks and the C3 Aircross SUV.

The spy shots give a proper look at the interior that emerges as instantly recognisable. The dashboard is identical to the one seen on the C3 and C3 Aircross. The three-spoke steering wheel has been carried over along with the touchscreen infotainment system which appears to be the same size as well. However, the cabin gets a dual-tone treatment as against the all-black layout on the C3 Aircross.

The styling of the C3X sedan will be a major talking point about the model when it arrives. The front profile will remain identical to other C3 models, but expect styling tweaks for a more rounded design. The rear will be particularly interesting, and we will be curious to see how Citroen incorporates the fastback styling. Expect to see a relatively larger boot capacity over the C3 hatchback.



The Citroen C3X was expected to arrive by mid-2024 but the launch could be delayed owing to more features being added to the model, as per reports. Given the lukewarm response to Citroen’s other mass-market offerings, the company is likely to revise its strategy for the C3X, which will include going more upmarket with its products and possibly bringing more variants and combinations as well.

The Citroen C3X will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that also powers the C3 and C3 Aircross. The motor develops 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Citroen should bring an automatic on the sedan right from the start, which is sorely missing in the rest of its range. Notably, Citroen revealed the C3 Aircross in Indonesia earlier this year, which points towards the same happening soon.

The Citroen C3X will be taking on the midsize sedan segment against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna. The C3X is expected to undercut the competition with a very aggressive price tag, which should give it an edge over rivals.



