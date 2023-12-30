Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 30, 2023
- The upcoming Citroen C3X shares several features with the C3 Aircross
- The C3X is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024
- The C3X will get different styling, a cross between an SUV and a sedan
The upcoming Citroen C3X cross-sedan has been recently caught testing, and while we’ve seen several test mules in the past, the latest set of images gives a clear glimpse at the interior of the model. The Citroen C3X will be a crossover between a sedan and SUV body style, promising notchback styling with SUV-like features. It will also be the fourth offering to be based on the C-Cube platform that also underpins the C3 and E-C3 hatchbacks and the C3 Aircross SUV.
Also Read: Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai
The spy shots give a proper look at the interior that emerges as instantly recognisable. The dashboard is identical to the one seen on the C3 and C3 Aircross. The three-spoke steering wheel has been carried over along with the touchscreen infotainment system which appears to be the same size as well. However, the cabin gets a dual-tone treatment as against the all-black layout on the C3 Aircross.
The styling of the C3X sedan will be a major talking point about the model when it arrives. The front profile will remain identical to other C3 models, but expect styling tweaks for a more rounded design. The rear will be particularly interesting, and we will be curious to see how Citroen incorporates the fastback styling. Expect to see a relatively larger boot capacity over the C3 hatchback.
Also Read: Citroen India Offers Discounts On Accessories And Car Care Products For Festive Season
The Citroen C3X was expected to arrive by mid-2024 but the launch could be delayed owing to more features being added to the model, as per reports. Given the lukewarm response to Citroen’s other mass-market offerings, the company is likely to revise its strategy for the C3X, which will include going more upmarket with its products and possibly bringing more variants and combinations as well.
The Citroen C3X will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that also powers the C3 and C3 Aircross. The motor develops 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Citroen should bring an automatic on the sedan right from the start, which is sorely missing in the rest of its range. Notably, Citroen revealed the C3 Aircross in Indonesia earlier this year, which points towards the same happening soon.
The Citroen C3X will be taking on the midsize sedan segment against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna. The C3X is expected to undercut the competition with a very aggressive price tag, which should give it an edge over rivals.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 8,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 30,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 24,447 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 9,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 52,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 22,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 15,336 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Citroen Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19103 second ago
New concept features a sportier look and a matte-finished paint scheme.
-15397 second ago
Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced it will reveal an electric pickup truck concept at the 2024 (CES in Las Vegas
-13558 second ago
Tata Motors has become the first carmaker in India to set up a separate retail network for electric cars.
1 hour ago
With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.
16 hours ago
The new sporting program will participate in the MXGP World Championship and AMA Supercross Championship in the next few years
She joins Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean automaker since its inception in India in 1998.
The alliance says about 1,000 semiconductors are used in each vehicle and the first self-researched units will rollout in new cars by 2030
The videos will be uploaded to the government’s VAHAN portal before the PUC certificate is issued to the vehicle owner.
22 hours ago
Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads
1 day ago
According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.
2 days ago
The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia is available in limited numbers and only comes with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.
3 days ago
There were some big-ticket launches in the Indian market in 2023 in the SUV space.
9 days ago
With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023
18 days ago
The company justifies its decision by citing various market factors and the necessity to uphold product quality and competitiveness.
20 days ago
Special services also include complimentary towing, expedited insurance claims and repairs, and special offers on new vehicles in case the car is a total loss.