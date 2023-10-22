Login

Citroen India Offers Discounts On Accessories And Car Care Products For Festive Season

Customers can get a 15 per cent discount on car care products, a 10 per cent discount on select accessories, and another 10 per cent off on labour charges
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

22-Oct-23 07:30 PM IST

Story

Highlights

    Citroen has announced the "Care Festival," this festive season offering a host of exclusive discounts and benefits. The carmaker is offering a range of incentives, including discounts on car care products, accessories, and labour charges. Available to customers across India. The offers will be available for a limited offer starting October 17.


     

    As for the "Care Festival,'' Citroen offers a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package and assured gifts for online appointments. Also, customers can enjoy a 15 per cent discount on car care products, a 10 per cent discount on select accessories, and another 10 per cent off on labour charges.

     

    Citroen is offering a 15 per cent discount on car care products, a 10 per cent discount on select accessories


     

    Furthermore, Citroen is also launching a special "Peace of Mind" offer applicable to their C3 model. This allows customers to buy and drive Citroën C3 now and start paying EMIs from 2024.

     

    The "Peace of Mind" offer for Citroën C3, will be available for all deliveries until October 31, 2023, and grants benefits of up to Rs. 99,000


     

    The "Peace of Mind" offer for Citroën C3, will be available for all deliveries until October 31, 2023, and grants benefits of up to Rs. 99,000. This exceptional offer encompasses a comprehensive maintenance program covering five years or 50,000 kilometres, as well as an extended warranty spanning five years or 100,000 kilometres.


     

