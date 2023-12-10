Login

Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai

Special services also include complimentary towing, expedited insurance claims and repairs, and special offers on new vehicles in case the car is a total loss.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 10, 2023

    Stellantis India has announced special service initiatives for Jeep and Citroen owners who have been affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai. The companies are actively engaged in providing round-the-clock support for owners of flood-affected vehicles including complementary vehicle inspection and towing.
     

    In response to the disaster, the brands are expediting insurance processing, allowing vehicle owners to visit the dealership with essential documents for a quick resolution. Additionally, there is a commitment to the timely availability of genuine spare parts, streamlining repairs, and minimising downtime. Jeep and Citroen claim that they are prioritising repairs through their network of insurance partners, facilitating a faster claims process.
     

    The brands are also offering complimentary 40-point vehicle check-ups, with appointments available for a thorough examination. In the event of a total loss, a special offer on a new Jeep or Citroen car is also being offered. The brands are also providing round-the-clock roadside assistance to address any emergencies. Customers can access immediate assistance through the provided toll-free numbers for Jeep (1800 266 5337) and Citroen (1800 267 1000), as well as roadside assistance support (Jeep: 1800 102 5337, Citroen: 1800 419 2000).

