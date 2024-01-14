Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29

Citroen is all set to launch the C3 Aircross with an automatic gearbox on January 29. First unveiled in April 2023, the compact SUV will be the first vehicle from Citroen to be offered with an automatic gearbox in the Indian market. One can almost be certain that the brand will offer the automatic variants of the C3 Aircross at a premium over its existing batch of variants, currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Aside from this, the SUV is also expected to gain a range of new connectivity features while retaining the same powertrain when it launches.

The C3 Aircross is built on the same C-Cubed platform that also underpins the C3 hatchback

The Citroen C3 Aircross initially debuted in April 2023 and is offered in both five-seater and seven-seater configurations. The compact SUV’s equipment list includes a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and rear AC vents. Citroen is also expected to offer even more connected car features as part of MyCitroën Connect in the vehicle. In terms of safety features, this top-end trim of the C3 Aircross comes with an electronic stability programme, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear-view camera. Other standard features include - dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, seatbelt reminder and rear parking sensors.

On the powertrain front, the Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Citroen claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl for the compact SUV.