Citroen Commences Exports Of C3 Hatchback From Kamarajar Port

The C3 hatchback is the first car to be fully developed by the Citroen brand in India
authorBy carandbike Team
01-Apr-23 12:23 PM IST
Citroen Commences Exports Of C3 Hatchback From Kamarajar Port.jpg
Highlights
  • Citroen had inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Kamarajar Port
  • The Citroen C3 hatchback will be exported to ASEAN and African countries
  • The C3 hatchback was launched in India back in July 2022

Citroen has commenced exports of its India made C3 hatchback as a completely built-up (CBU) unit to ASEAN and African countries. The brand will export the cars from Kamarajar port, with which the Stellantis owned brand had inked a Memorandum of Understanding with last November. The first batch of cars were flagged by the senior officials of Kamarajar Port. 

Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD, Stellantis India earlier stated “In 2019, we started exporting powertrains from our Hosur facility and with the commencement of the New C3 exports as a CBU this year we are marking a key milestone in our India journey. We have created a 360-degree ecosystem that is reaping strong results for the group, and we will continue to grow this in the future.”

The C3 hatchback was launched in India back in July 2022. The car is offered with two petrol engines – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, and both are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is the first car by Citroen to be fully built in India. The car is priced from Rs. 5.98 lakh to Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

“We are looking forward to a cooperative and successful working relationship with KPL to achieve the highest level of on-time delivery at competitive costs,” said Guy Lederer, Head-Supply Chain and Logistics for India, Asia Pacific, Stellantis in an earlier statement.

