Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spy Shots Reveal Updated Interior

The Mahindra XUV300 was quite popular in its segment when it was first launched, but with the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon getting significant updates over the past few years, the XUV300 has started to show its age. Owing to that, Mahindra is working on the facelifted XUV300 that is due to launch sometime in early 2024. At present, details of the XUV300 facelift are scarce, but pictures of a heavily camouflaged test mule have emerged, highlighting some key elements of the XUV300 facelift.

XUV300 facelift: Exterior Updates

Starting with the exteriors, it looks like Mahindra has made some tweaks on the outside and through the camouflage, one can spot the C-shaped LED DRLs at the front and an LED lightbar running across the width of the rear tailgate. Apart from that, the silhouette of the SUV still looks quite similar to the current generation, with it retaining the alloy wheels from the current model.

XUV300 facelift: Interior Updates

Spy shots of the interiors reveal a more prominent touchscreen infotainment system, which could measure 10.25-inches. Furthermore, the images also showcase the digital driver's display, a feature that isn't available in the current generation. It will also get a dual-tone interior with light beige upholstery. A single-pane sunroof is also visible, and additional features that we can expect on the XUV300 facelift are a wireless charger, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate controls and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

However, we'll have to wait for the launch of the XUV300 facelift to see if Mahindra will offer ADAS, something that the Venue and upcoming Sonet facelift offer in this segment. Interestingly, the test car spotted has an electronic parking brake, front and rear centre armrests, and 3-point seat belts for all seats.

XUV300 facelift: Powertrains

While details of the powertrains on the XUV300 facelift are scarce, it might retain the existing powertrain and gearbox options. It is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MPI motor that produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol GDi petrol motor churning out 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. A 1.5-litre turbo-charged diesel engine is also on offer, making 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. All engines have transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT.

