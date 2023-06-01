Auto Sales May 2023: Hyundai Reports 16% Overall Growth At 59,601 Units

Hyundai India has released the monthly sales numbers for May 2023, during which the company’s total sales stood at 59,601 units. Compared to the 51,263 vehicles sold in May 2022, the company witnessed a year-on-year growth of over 16 per cent. At the same time, compared to the 58,201 vehicles sold in April 2023, the carmaker witnessed a month-on-month growth of 2.4 per cent.

In May 2023, the company’s domestic sales touched 48,601 units, a year-on-year growth of nearly 15 per cent compared to 42,293 vehicles sold during the same period in 2022. At the same time, Hyundai, which is also the country's largest car exporter, reported export sales of 11,000 in May 2023. Compared to the 8,970 vehicles exported in May 2022, the company witnessed a growth of nearly 23 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the May 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are glad to announce a healthy double-digit sales growth for the month of May 2023 fuelled by our blockbuster SUVs, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue. The recently launched all-new Hyundai Verna again clocked strong numbers, while Hyundai Exter, our soon-to-be-launched SUV, continues to ramp up excitement amongst customers in the SUV space.”

Right now, Hyundai is gearing up to launch the Exter, which will mark the company's entry into the fast-growing micro SUV segment. The Tata Punch rival is slated to go on sale in India next month, on July 10, 2023.