Hyundai India Reports Highest-Ever Annual Sales Of Around 7.78 Lakh Units; Sees 7% Growth In March 2024

Hyundai witnessed a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent compared to 7,20,565 vehicles sold during the same period in FY 2022-23.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Between April 2023-March 2024, Hyundai sold 7,77,876 units in India
  • In March 2024, the company's total sales stood at 65,601 units
  • Creta, Alcazar, Ioniq 5, Aura and Verna registered their highest-ever annual numbers in FY2024

Hyundai India has released its sales numbers for the Financial Year 2023-24, during which the company saw its highest-ever annual sales of 7,77,876 units. The South Korean carmaker witnessed a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent compared to 7,20,565 vehicles sold during the same period in FY 2022-23. During the 12 months between April 2023 to March 2024, Hyundai India’s total domestic sales stood at 6,14,721 units, an 8.3 per cent growth over the last fiscal year, while exports grew 6.7 per cent to 1,63,155 units, compared to FY2023. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Touring Cup Car Revealed

The Exter SUV was one of the many products that Hyundai launched during the financial year

 

Financial Year 2023-24 also witnessed several product launches from Hyundai India like the new Verna, Exter, and the Creta facelift. We also saw the arrival of special models like the Venue N Line and Creta N Line during the previous fiscal year. Additionally, models like - Creta, Alcazar, Ioniq 5, Aura and Verna registered their highest-ever annual numbers in FY2024. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line MT First Drive: The Enthusiast's Creta?

Hyundai India’s total domestic sales stood at 6,14,721 units in FY 2023-24

 

Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “In 2023-24, we launched many new models as well as product upgrades including Exter, new Creta, Creta N Line, new i-20 and introduction of ADAS in Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line. HMIL’s pursuit of technology & innovation was also recognised by critics, and the coveted ‘Car of The Year’ title was awarded to the Exter, Verna and Ioniq 5 by prominent Indian Automotive media.”

 

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India To Invest Rs 6,180 Crore, Set Up Hydrogen Innovation Hub In Tamil Nadu

Hyundai sold 65,601 vehicles in March 2024

 

As for the company’s sales performance during the last month of FY2024, Hyundai’s total sales in March 2024 stood at 65,601 units. A 7 per cent growth compared to the 61,500 vehicles sold during the same month in 2023. The company's domestic sales went up 5 per cent to 53,001 units, while exports saw a rise of 16 per cent to 12,600 units, in March 2024.

 

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Car Sales# Car Sales March 2024# Hyundai Verna# Hyundai Exter# Hyundai Ioniq 5# Hyundai# SUV# Hatchbacks# Sales Figures# sales-figure# Cars# car# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

