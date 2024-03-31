Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Touring Cup Car Revealed

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the new Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car ahead of the upcoming Hyundai N Festival motorsports event. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car is based on the production-spec Ioniq 5 N and uses the same electronics (PE) system. It will be competing in the N1 class. The new eN1 class will be introduced later this year and will operate under open regulations.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea

The Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car gets a redesigned body kit. It has low and wide-style over-fenders, wider wheel trajectories for improved handling, front and rear lips and rear wings for increased downforce and improved aerodynamic performance. Hyundai has also made it lighter by removing unnecessary components, along with the addition of forged wheels, an FRP hood and polycarbonate windows.

Also Read: Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards

The Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup car will get all the essential safety features including a roll cage, racing bucket seats and seat belts. Additional safety measures include fire extinguishers exclusively for electric fires, asphyxiation fire extinguishers and a modified charge port location.

The production-spec Ioniq 5 N is the brand’s first high-performance EV and develops 641 bhp. The performance electric car is based on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and comes with a robust battery thermal management system and regenerative braking.