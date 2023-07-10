Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 500 Units Sales In India

Hyundai India has revealed that it has sold over 500 units of its flagship electric SUV, the Ioniq 5. The news was announced at the launch of the all-new Hyundai Exter, which is the latest addition to the micro-SUV segment in India. The Ioniq 5 was revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 and subsequently saw a launch in January 2023. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second electric offering from the South Korean Carmaker in India after the Kona Electric.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first model introduced by the carmaker that's based on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. The E-GMP platform comprises a vehicle chassis that includes a battery, motor, and electric power system. The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. It delivers an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km and is linked with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It churns out 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The electric motor delivers a top speed of 185 kmph.

As for the features, the car comes fully loaded with them, including electronic stability control, ADAS, and multiple airbags. In terms of usability, it offers the option to charge laptops and smartphones inside the car. Other features include an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, auto climate control, onboard navigation, and a 3-year Bluelink-connected car subscription, among others.