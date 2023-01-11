Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.95 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Ioniq 5 EV in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom India). The electric SUV from Hyundai will be available exclusively via Hyundai's online sales channel. The immediate rival for the Ioniq 5 is the Kia EV6 and prices for it begin from Rs. 60.95 lakh going all the way up to Rs. 65.95 lakh. The Ioniq 5 will be assembled in India at the company’s Chennai facility and that’s one reason why the price has been kept in check. The Ioniq 5 is the company’s first car to be based on the E-GMP platform. The Ioniq 5 has retro-futuristic looks, a clean and roomy cabin replete with sustainable materials, and is loaded with connectivity and tech interfaces.

The new E-GMP platform comprises of vehicle chassis that includes a battery, motor, and power electric system. The battery system features an advanced battery pack offering high range, while the bi-directional charging plug allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances. The E-GMP platform also features an integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as auxiliary battery. With a modular DNA, E-GMP can form the underpinnings of vehicles with different body types and through the innovative interior packaging, the vehicles will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible yet spacious cabin.

The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. It delivers an ARAI certified drive range of 631 km and is coupled with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It belts out 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

On the inside, two large 12.3-inch screens combine to form the majority of the dash and give the car a massive display panel. The screens are standard across variants. Connectivity and charging options abound, and the cabin feels nice and techie. The central console between the front seats can slide backwards up to 140 mm to offer more space for storage. The car also comes fully loaded on active and passive safety features - including multiple airbags, electronic stability and traction control and advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS. In terms of usability, the car offers charging for gadgets like laptops and smartphones inside the car, while it can also charge things like electric scooters and camping equipment using the socket outside the car. Other features include an 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, auto climate control, on-board navigation and 3 years Bluelink connected car subscription among others.