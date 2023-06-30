Actor Nagarjuna Takes Delivery Of His All-Electric Crossover, The Kia EV6

Telugu Actor Nagarjuna has recently made waves in the Auto world as he added a brand-new Kia EV6 to his garage. The actor was snapped with his wife, Amala, while taking delivery of the all-electric crossover at their residence. A Kia Dealership revealed the news on Facebook that the actor had taken delivery of the new Kia EV6. The flagship EV was launched in 2022 in India and has become a sustainable choice for many, including the former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who added the EV6 to his humongous car collection in November 2022.

The EV6 is available in two trim levels: GT Line rear-wheel-drive, which is priced at Rs 60.95 lakh, and GT Line all-wheel-drive, which is priced at Rs 65.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Only the long-range version of the EV6, with a 77.4 kWh battery and an ARAI-certified range of up to 708 km, is available in India. It is also as fast as it looks as it clocks 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds.

In April 2023, Kia India announced that it will sell its all-electric crossover, the Kia EV6, through 60 dealerships in 44 cities across the country. The EV6 was previously only available through 15 dealerships in 12 locations around the country, but with this announcement, it is now available in various other regions of the country.

In India, the Kia EV6 rivals the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.