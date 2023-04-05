Kia EV6 To Now Be Available At 60 Outlets Across 44 Cities in India; Bookings Reopen On April 15

In what will come as welcome news to those keen on buying a premium electric vehicle (EV), Kia Motors India has announced it will now retail its all-electric crossover, the Kia EV6, through 60 dealerships across 44 cities in the country. Launched in June 2022, the EV6 was so far sold only through 15 dealerships across 12 cities in the country, but with this latest announcement, it will be available for purchase in several other parts of the country as well. Having begun deliveries in September, Kia has completed delivery of 432 units of the EV6 in India – over four times the initial allocation of 100 units destined for the Indian market.

Kia will equip all 60 EV dealerships with 150 kW DC fast-charging stations.

Kia will now reopen bookings for the EV6 on April 15, and in addition to making it available across more outlets, will also equip all 60 of its EV dealerships with 150 kW DC fast-charging stations, which are presently only available at 15 of its outlets. Kia had also inaugurated an ultra-fast 240 kW DC fast-charging station at one of its dealerships, back in August 2022.

Commenting on the reopening of bookings, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said "We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch. As a symbol of our commitment to electrification and sustainability, the EV6 has created history by becoming one of the best-selling products in its first year. We are proud to be leading the way towards a more sustainable future and will continue to grow the segment to grow our business.”

“For this year, we are focussing on importing more products to cater to the audiences who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer network. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its splendid performance in the market”, he added.

The EV6 continues to be offered in two variants - the GT Line rear-wheel-drive, which costs Rs 60.95 lakh, and the GT Line all-wheel-drive, which is priced at Rs 65.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Only the long-range version of the EV6 – equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery – is available in India, and has an ARAI-certified range of up to 708 kilometres. The EV6 shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which has a slightly smaller 72.4 kWh battery and is only available in India in rear-wheel-drive form, but at Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom), is a full Rs 15 lakh cheaper.

Kia also plans to launch an India-focused EV by 2025, which will also be exported to other countries.