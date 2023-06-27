  • Home
  • Mahesh Babu Purchases Gold-Hued Range Rover SV Worth Over Rs 4 Crore

Mahesh Babu Purchases Gold-Hued Range Rover SV Worth Over Rs 4 Crore

The SUV, which is worth over Rs 4 crore, joins an array of other vehicles in his garage which include the likes of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi A7, BMW 7 Series, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
27-Jun-23 05:52 PM IST
Highlights
  • Telugu actor Mahesh Babu purchased a gold-coloured Range Rover SV, priced at Rs 5.4 crore.
  • The Range Rover SV is an even more luxurious version of the SUV and sits above the Autobiography in the line-up.
  • The SUV is available in petrol, diesel and strong hybrid engine options.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has purchased a brand-new Range Rover SV finished in a gold shade. The SUV, which is worth over Rs 4 crore, joins an array of other vehicles in his garage which include the likes of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi A7, BMW 7 Series, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Some other South Indian actors who currently own a Range Rover include Mohanlal, Jr NTR, and Chiranjeevi.

 

Also Read: Range Rover Evoque Updated For 2024; Gets 11.4-Inch Touchscreen

The SV is available with a 4.4-litre V8 petrol, along with 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel, petrol and strong hybrid powertrains

 

The SV is the more luxurious version of the Range Rover that sits above the Autobiography variant in its lineup. The SUV gets a range of exclusive colour and material options to spec it with. Some features in the car include a 13.7-inch digital driver's display, a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a refrigerator at the front and rear along with a 1600W 32-speaker Meridian sound system. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030

The Range Rover SV’s main rivals in the market include the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Aston Martin DBX and the Bentley Bentayga

 

In terms of engine options, the SV is available with a 4.4-litre V8 petrol, along with 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel, petrol and strong hybrid powertrains. The 4.4-litre V8 petrol makes 606 bhp while the 3.0-litre 6-cylinder unit makes almost 334 bhp in its petrol and strong hybrid configurations while belting out 345 bhp in the diesel. The Range Rover SV’s main rivals in the market include the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Aston Martin DBX and the Bentley Bentayga.

 

Source

