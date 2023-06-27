Mahesh Babu Purchases Gold-Hued Range Rover SV Worth Over Rs 4 Crore

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has purchased a brand-new Range Rover SV finished in a gold shade. The SUV, which is worth over Rs 4 crore, joins an array of other vehicles in his garage which include the likes of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi A7, BMW 7 Series, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Some other South Indian actors who currently own a Range Rover include Mohanlal, Jr NTR, and Chiranjeevi.

The SV is available with a 4.4-litre V8 petrol, along with 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel, petrol and strong hybrid powertrains

The SV is the more luxurious version of the Range Rover that sits above the Autobiography variant in its lineup. The SUV gets a range of exclusive colour and material options to spec it with. Some features in the car include a 13.7-inch digital driver's display, a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a refrigerator at the front and rear along with a 1600W 32-speaker Meridian sound system.

The Range Rover SV’s main rivals in the market include the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Aston Martin DBX and the Bentley Bentayga

In terms of engine options, the SV is available with a 4.4-litre V8 petrol, along with 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel, petrol and strong hybrid powertrains. The 4.4-litre V8 petrol makes 606 bhp while the 3.0-litre 6-cylinder unit makes almost 334 bhp in its petrol and strong hybrid configurations while belting out 345 bhp in the diesel. The Range Rover SV’s main rivals in the market include the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Aston Martin DBX and the Bentley Bentayga.

