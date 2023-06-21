  • Home
  • News
  • Range Rover Evoque Updated For 2024; Gets 11.4-Inch Touchscreen

Range Rover Evoque Updated For 2024; Gets 11.4-Inch Touchscreen

The latest version of the Evoque gets updated styling, an all-new interior, and some new tech features
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
21-Jun-23 02:14 PM IST
2024 range rover evoque unveiled.jpeg
Highlights
  • Available in S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography trims
  • Gets a revised interior with a new, 11.4-inch touchscreen display and leather-free interior
  • Also sold as a plug-in hybrid in European markets.

Land Rover has updated the Range Rover Evoque luxury SUV. The list of changes from the previous car include mildly revised styling, a new infotainment system and added features.  Abroad, the refreshed SUV will be available in S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography trims.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030

The SUV now gets new 21-inch alloy wheel options.

 

While the new Evoque looks the same as its predecessor from a distance, it now gets adaptive LED headlights and new 21-inch wheels along with some new colour options. But it's inside the SUV where the biggest changes have been made.

 

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Its Refreshed Corporate Identity

New to the Evoque is the 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

 

The dash now features a redesigned central console that features a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system (as seen on the Velar and Land Rover Discovery Sport), which now incorporates most important functions, including climate control functions. There's a wireless phone charging pad below the screen, and the infotainment system comes with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity. Land Rover has now become the latest manufacturer to promote the use of a leather-free interior as the cabin of the Evoque is clad with Kvadrat, a wool blend fabric. Other vital features include a 3D camera, a new cabin air filtration system, over-the-air updates and connected car tech among others. 

 

Coming to powertrains, the updated Evoque will be available with an array of engine options. Transmission options depending on the engine include a 8-speed automatic, 9-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual.

EngineCapacityPowerTorque
P300e AWD PHEV (Plug-in-hybrid, Petrol) 1498 cc305 bhp540 Nm
D165 FWD (Diesel)1997 cc160.7 bhp380 Nm
D200 AWD MHEV (Diesel)1997 cc201.2 bhp430 Nm
P160 FWD MHEV (Petrol)1498 cc157.8 bhp260 Nm
P250 AWD MHEV (Petrol)1997 cc 245.5 bhp369 Nm
P200 AWD MHEV (Petrol)1997 cc197.26 bhp320 Nm

The current generation of the Evoque has been on sale in India for a few years now, and the brand is likely to introduce the updated SUV here in the coming months. Pricing will likely be in the range of Rs 70 to 80 lakh and the SUV’s rivals will include the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60. 

Related Articles
JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs
JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs
6 days ago
Jaguar Recalls 6,400 I-Pace Electric SUVs Over Battery Fire Concerns
Jaguar Recalls 6,400 I-Pace Electric SUVs Over Battery Fire Concerns
13 days ago
Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Its Refreshed Corporate Identity
Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Its Refreshed Corporate Identity
18 days ago
Land Rover Introduces New Range Rover Sport SV
Land Rover Introduces New Range Rover Sport SV
20 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Starts at ₹ 72.09 Lakh
0
7.9
10
c&b expert Rating

Land Rover Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now