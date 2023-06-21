Range Rover Evoque Updated For 2024; Gets 11.4-Inch Touchscreen

Land Rover has updated the Range Rover Evoque luxury SUV. The list of changes from the previous car include mildly revised styling, a new infotainment system and added features. Abroad, the refreshed SUV will be available in S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography trims.

The SUV now gets new 21-inch alloy wheel options.

While the new Evoque looks the same as its predecessor from a distance, it now gets adaptive LED headlights and new 21-inch wheels along with some new colour options. But it's inside the SUV where the biggest changes have been made.

New to the Evoque is the 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The dash now features a redesigned central console that features a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system (as seen on the Velar and Land Rover Discovery Sport), which now incorporates most important functions, including climate control functions. There's a wireless phone charging pad below the screen, and the infotainment system comes with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity. Land Rover has now become the latest manufacturer to promote the use of a leather-free interior as the cabin of the Evoque is clad with Kvadrat, a wool blend fabric. Other vital features include a 3D camera, a new cabin air filtration system, over-the-air updates and connected car tech among others.

Coming to powertrains, the updated Evoque will be available with an array of engine options. Transmission options depending on the engine include a 8-speed automatic, 9-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual.

Engine Capacity Power Torque P300e AWD PHEV (Plug-in-hybrid, Petrol) 1498 cc 305 bhp 540 Nm D165 FWD (Diesel) 1997 cc 160.7 bhp 380 Nm D200 AWD MHEV (Diesel) 1997 cc 201.2 bhp 430 Nm P160 FWD MHEV (Petrol) 1498 cc 157.8 bhp 260 Nm P250 AWD MHEV (Petrol) 1997 cc 245.5 bhp 369 Nm P200 AWD MHEV (Petrol) 1997 cc 197.26 bhp 320 Nm

The current generation of the Evoque has been on sale in India for a few years now, and the brand is likely to introduce the updated SUV here in the coming months. Pricing will likely be in the range of Rs 70 to 80 lakh and the SUV’s rivals will include the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.