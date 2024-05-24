Login
All-Electric Skoda Elroq SUV Teased Ahead Of Autumn 2024 Debut

The Elroq will be the first of six new all-electric vehicles from Skoda for global markets.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Elroq will sit on the MEB platform
  • Will be the first Skoda to feature the new Modern Solid design language
  • Will debut in the autumn of 2024

Skoda Auto has teased its upcoming Elroq all-electric compact SUV ahead of its debut later this year. The SUV is set to be the first production model to feature Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language and will be the first of six battery-electric models from the brand set to arrive in the coming years. Built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform, the Elroq joins the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe as Skoda’s third MEB-based model.
 

The sole image released by Skoda provides a glimpse at the SUV’s front fascia revealing details such as the illuminated Skoda badging, and the upper lighting elements. Skoda has confirmed that the model will feature a split headlamp design with the upper light cluster featuring a segmented look and illuminated elements stretching into what could be a closed-off grille. Skoda has also confirmed that the SUV will get large wheels and Matrix LED headlamps.

 

Skoda Elroq

Commenting on the announcement of this mode, Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Auto Design says, “At Skoda, design is an important part of the brand identity and one of the main factors of our success. The continuous development of key visual elements is both a demanding and exciting task. For this reason, my team and I are thrilled to present the preview of the first Skoda model to incorporate the new Modern Solid design language such as the Tech-Deck Face and a more robust overall look. Moreover, it is the first car in our portfolio to feature Skoda lettering on its sharply contoured bonnet. No doubt, our brand-new Elroq sets a new tone and is a real eye-catcher.”
 

Earlier this month, Skoda also unveiled Enyaq RS Race, a new concept study exploring electric vehicles' use in motorsports. The car is based on the Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS and features an aggressive design with a massive rear wing for better handling. This concept study will serve as a platform to develop and test new electric technologies for future Skoda production vehicles.

# Skoda Auto# Skoda Elroq# Skoda Elroq EV# Cars
