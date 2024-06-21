Login
2024 Skoda Slavia: Updated Variant Lineup Explained

The Slavia gets a price cut for a limited period while its variants get new nomenclatures.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Skoda Slavia is available in three trim levels.
  • The renamed trim levels are similar to Taigun’s lineup.
  • Prices for the compact sedan start at Rs 10.69 lakh.

Skoda India has adopted new nomenclatures for its Slavia compact sedan variants and reduced prices. Simultaneously, the brand also revised the variant lineup of the Kushaq compact SUV. The Skoda Slavia model range now starts at Rs 10.69 lakh for the Classic trim, down by 94,000, while the top-spec Prestige trim in 1.0-litre manual guise undercuts the former range-topping grade by Rs 1.54 lakh. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Skoda Kushaq: Updated Variant Lineup Explained 

 

Skoda Slavia 1

 

The initial variant lineup comprising Active, Ambition, and Style has been renamed to Classic, Signature, and Prestige, akin to those of the Kushaq lineup. Let us take a closer look at the features offered in the renamed variant lineup of the Slavia along with revised prices, which are time-bound according to the brand.
 

Skoda Slavia: Active 

Engine: 1.0-litre TSI 

Transmission: MT

Price: Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
 

15-inch Carme steel wheels 

Body-coloured door handles 

With chrome inserts 

Dashboard with Grained & Piano Black insert
Manually foldable ORVMs
Matte black cover on B-pillar
Halogen Headlamps with LED DRLs
LED Tail lamps 
Anti-glare ORVMs
Manual follow-me headlamps 
Rear Defogger
ESC and TCS
6 airbags 
Three-point seat belts for all occupants
TPMS 
Engine immobiliser, Anti-theft alarm
Manual Height Adjustment for Driver Seat
Black fabric woven seats
Beige Middle Console
Tilt and telescopic steering adjust
7.0-inch touchscreen Infotainment system 
Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
4 Speakers
Manual AC
Power windows for all doors with master control for driver
Auto start/stop function
12V power socket (front)
Remote key 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Renamed


Skoda Slavia interior shot
 

Skoda Slavia: Signature

Engine: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI 

Transmission: MT/AT/DSG

Price: Rs  13.99 lakh to Rs 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

16-inch Lynx alloy wheels
Front Fog lamp Chrome Garnish
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Dashboard with Piano Black & Silver insert
Chrome Bezel on air vents 
Split LED Tail lamps
Front fog lamps
Ambient lighting 
HHC (Hill Hold Control)
60:40 split folding rear seats
Front centre armrest with storage
Black Fabric Steps Woven seats
Paddle Shifters (AT only) 
10-inch touchscreen Infotainment system (Skoda Play Apps)
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8 Speakers
Automatic climate control with touch panels 
Adjustable dual rear A/C vents
3.5-inch MID
Cruise Control
Rearview camera with guidelines
4 Type-C sockets (2-front 2-rear) 
Sharkfin antenna
Cup holders
Cooled Glove Box
Sunglass Holder 


Also Read: Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India
 Skoda Slavia 2

 

Skoda Slavia: Signature

Engine: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI 

Transmission: MT/AT/DSG

Price: Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

16-inch Ving alloy wheels
Window & Rear Bumper Chrome Garnish
Glossy Black Plastic on B-Pillar
Dashboard with Piano Black & Glazed insert
Dual-tone Black & Beige Middle Console

LED Headlamps with 'L'

Shaped Day time Running Lights

Auto Headlamps
Automatic follow-me headlamps 
Footwell Illumination
Rain sensing wipers 
Auto-dimming IRVMs
Power adjustable seats (front)
Ventilated front seats 
Subwoofer
In-car connectivity feature
Electric Sunroof 
8.0-inch digital instrument cluster 
Wireless Charging


 

# 2024 Skoda Slavia# Skoda Slavia# Skoda Slavia sedan# Skoda Slavia Prices# Slavia Sedan# Skoda Slavia variants# Slavia# Skoda Auto# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Cars# cars# Cars
