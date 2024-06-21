2024 Skoda Slavia: Updated Variant Lineup Explained

Skoda India has adopted new nomenclatures for its Slavia compact sedan variants and reduced prices. Simultaneously, the brand also revised the variant lineup of the Kushaq compact SUV. The Skoda Slavia model range now starts at Rs 10.69 lakh for the Classic trim, down by 94,000, while the top-spec Prestige trim in 1.0-litre manual guise undercuts the former range-topping grade by Rs 1.54 lakh.

The initial variant lineup comprising Active, Ambition, and Style has been renamed to Classic, Signature, and Prestige, akin to those of the Kushaq lineup. Let us take a closer look at the features offered in the renamed variant lineup of the Slavia along with revised prices, which are time-bound according to the brand.



Skoda Slavia: Active

Engine: 1.0-litre TSI

Transmission: MT

Price: Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom)



15-inch Carme steel wheels Body-coloured door handles With chrome inserts Dashboard with Grained & Piano Black insert Manually foldable ORVMs Matte black cover on B-pillar Halogen Headlamps with LED DRLs LED Tail lamps Anti-glare ORVMs Manual follow-me headlamps Rear Defogger ESC and TCS 6 airbags Three-point seat belts for all occupants TPMS Engine immobiliser, Anti-theft alarm Manual Height Adjustment for Driver Seat Black fabric woven seats Beige Middle Console Tilt and telescopic steering adjust 7.0-inch touchscreen Infotainment system Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 4 Speakers Manual AC Power windows for all doors with master control for driver Auto start/stop function 12V power socket (front) Remote key

Skoda Slavia: Signature

Engine: 1.0-litre/1.5 litre TSI

Transmission: MT/AT/DSG

Price: Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

16-inch Lynx alloy wheels Front Fog lamp Chrome Garnish Electrically foldable ORVMs Dashboard with Piano Black & Silver insert Chrome Bezel on air vents Split LED Tail lamps Front fog lamps Ambient lighting HHC (Hill Hold Control) 60:40 split folding rear seats Front centre armrest with storage Black Fabric Steps Woven seats Paddle Shifters (AT only) 10-inch touchscreen Infotainment system (Skoda Play Apps) Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 8 Speakers Automatic climate control with touch panels Adjustable dual rear A/C vents 3.5-inch MID Cruise Control Rearview camera with guidelines 4 Type-C sockets (2-front 2-rear) Sharkfin antenna Cup holders Cooled Glove Box Sunglass Holder



16-inch Ving alloy wheels Window & Rear Bumper Chrome Garnish Glossy Black Plastic on B-Pillar Dashboard with Piano Black & Glazed insert Dual-tone Black & Beige Middle Console LED Headlamps with 'L' Shaped Day time Running Lights Auto Headlamps Automatic follow-me headlamps Footwell Illumination Rain sensing wipers Auto-dimming IRVMs Power adjustable seats (front) Ventilated front seats Subwoofer In-car connectivity feature Electric Sunroof 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster Wireless Charging



