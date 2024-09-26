Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-R1000RHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457BMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Skoda Elroq Electric SUV To Debut On October 1

The latest teaser gives us a glimpse at the design of the Elroq, which will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda has teased the Elroq EV.
  • To debut on October 1.
  • To adopt Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language.

Skoda has teased the Elroq, its upcoming all-electric compact SUV, for global markets, ahead of its world premiere on October 1. The latest teaser gives us a glimpse at the design of the upcoming EV, which will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. The manufacturer has teased the vehicle a few times previously, along with revealing its design and styling in sketches. This will be the first model to adopt its new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, and also its first all-electric compact SUV. 

 

Also ReadSkoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut
 240904 Skoda Elroq The first exterior sketches 2 bb727a39

The Skoda Elroq is all set to debut on October 1

 

The teaser shows the Elroq’s DRLs which have a segmented design, and are part of a lightbar that extends the full width of the car’s front end, as shown in the design sketch. Below the DRLs will sit boomerang-style headlamps, separated from the DRLs by body paint. The SUV will also feature a blacked-out closed-off grille. Among the other styling cues shown in the teaser are its alloy wheels and the taillamps, with the crab-arm signature LED tail lamp, similar to other models from the brand. 

 

Also ReadSkoda Elroq EV Key Specs Revealed Ahead Of Debut; To Have Up To 560 KM Range
 240904 Skoda Elroq The first exterior sketches 1 0f24ae62

Skoda has said that the SUV will offer up to 560 km of range on a full charge depending on the variant

 

Skoda has previously revealed that its upcoming EV will be sold in four powertrain variants. Starting the range will be the Elroq 50 featuring a 125 kW (168 bhp) electric motor paired with a 55 kWh battery pack. Next is the Elroq 60 with a more powerful 150 kW (201 bhp) electric motor and a larger 63 kWh battery pack. Sitting atop the line-up will be the 85 and 85x featuring an 82 kWh battery pack. The 85 features a single-motor set-up with 210 kW (282 bhp) on tap. The 85x adds an electric motor to the front axle though total power is only up 10 kW to 220 kW (295 bhp). Skoda has not shared performance figures for the variants at this stage though it has said that the SUV will offer up to 560 km of range on a full charge depending on the variant.

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Elroq EV# Skoda Elroq# Skoda Global# Skoda EV# Skoda EVs# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Kylaq will mark Skoda’s re-entry into the sub-4m segment and will launch in India in 2025.
    Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6
  • A fully electric compact crossover, the Elroq is based on the same platform as the larger Enyaq. But will debut a newer design language from the Czech carmaker.
    Skoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut
  • The Maharashtra government cabinet sub-committee has given the green light to Toyota to invest over Rs 21,000 crore into a new production facility in the state.
    Skoda-VW To Invest Rs 15,000 Crore Into Chakan Facility; Toyota Investment Gets Maharashtra Government Nod
  • New Sports Range to include the Slavia Monte Carlo edition as well as additional special editions of the Slavia and Kushaq.
    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launch On September 2; Teases New Sports Range
  • Skoda’s upcoming sub-4 metre SUV, now named ‘Kylaq’, has been spotted on test multiple times in the past, and is expected to launch sometime in 2025.
    Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV

Latest News

  • Here’s how the recently launched Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh compares to the LR and MR models on paper
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared
  • The new motorcycle will be called the TF450 RC, marking the company’s first 450cc motocross bike.
    Triumph TF450-RC Motocross Bike Teased; Official Unveil On October 3
  • Yamaha is offering a series of benefits on the FZ, Fascino and Ray ZR on behalf of the festive season
    Yamaha FZ Bikes Offered With Discount Of Up To Rs 7,000; Cashback On Fascino and Ray ZR Too
  • The Kodiaq armoured is offered only in a five-seat configuration and has been developed to meet PAS 300 and 301 civilian armoured vehicle standards.
    Armoured Skoda Kodiaq Revealed; Can Withstand Rifle Bullets And Grenades
  • The limited edition Mavrick is the result of the collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Thums Up, a popular beverage brand.
    Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited-Edition Motorcycle Unveiled
  • In this episode, the hosts face their toughest challenge yet – navigating a rugged obstacle course while their co-passengers attempt to create a masterpiece on canvas. The most steady driver with the best painting wins!
    car&bike Xtreme Episode 3: Artistic Off-Roading
  • The Riviera collection is offered only in Extended Wheelbase form and gets bespoke touches inspired by luxury sailing yachts.
    Bentley Bentayga Azure Riviera Collection Draws Inspiration From Yachts
  • The latest teaser gives us a glimpse at the design of the Elroq, which will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.
    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV To Debut On October 1
  • With the launch of the CNG-powered version, which Nexon now offers better running costs? The diesel may be more fuel efficient (than the equivalent petrol version) but it’s also more expensive
    Tata Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel Compared: Pricing, Variants, Features and Mileage
  • The e-commerce company has a section for two-wheelers with an option to choose petrol and electric vehicles.
    Hero Bikes Get Discount Of Up To Rs 23,500; Jawa Bikes At Rs 18,500 Off At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Popular Skoda Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved