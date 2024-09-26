Skoda Elroq Electric SUV To Debut On October 1

Skoda has teased the Elroq, its upcoming all-electric compact SUV, for global markets, ahead of its world premiere on October 1. The latest teaser gives us a glimpse at the design of the upcoming EV, which will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. The manufacturer has teased the vehicle a few times previously, along with revealing its design and styling in sketches. This will be the first model to adopt its new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, and also its first all-electric compact SUV.

Also Read: Skoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut



The Skoda Elroq is all set to debut on October 1

The teaser shows the Elroq’s DRLs which have a segmented design, and are part of a lightbar that extends the full width of the car’s front end, as shown in the design sketch. Below the DRLs will sit boomerang-style headlamps, separated from the DRLs by body paint. The SUV will also feature a blacked-out closed-off grille. Among the other styling cues shown in the teaser are its alloy wheels and the taillamps, with the crab-arm signature LED tail lamp, similar to other models from the brand.

Also Read: Skoda Elroq EV Key Specs Revealed Ahead Of Debut; To Have Up To 560 KM Range



Skoda has said that the SUV will offer up to 560 km of range on a full charge depending on the variant

Skoda has previously revealed that its upcoming EV will be sold in four powertrain variants. Starting the range will be the Elroq 50 featuring a 125 kW (168 bhp) electric motor paired with a 55 kWh battery pack. Next is the Elroq 60 with a more powerful 150 kW (201 bhp) electric motor and a larger 63 kWh battery pack. Sitting atop the line-up will be the 85 and 85x featuring an 82 kWh battery pack. The 85 features a single-motor set-up with 210 kW (282 bhp) on tap. The 85x adds an electric motor to the front axle though total power is only up 10 kW to 220 kW (295 bhp). Skoda has not shared performance figures for the variants at this stage though it has said that the SUV will offer up to 560 km of range on a full charge depending on the variant.