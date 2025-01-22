Login
Entry-Level Skoda Kylaq Classic Bookings To Reopen On January 27

The carmaker had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the Classic variant after it was sold out just a few days after Skoda opened bookings for the Kylaq.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Order books for the Skoda Kylaq Classic will be reopened on January 27.
  • The Skoda Kylaq Classic was sold out within 10 days of Skoda opening bookings.
  • Deliveries and test drives of the Kylaq will commence on January 27.

Skoda Auto India will reopen bookings for the base Classic variant of its latest SUV, the Kylaq on January 27. The carmaker had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the variant after it was sold out just a few days after bookings started for the Kylaq. Launched in December 2024, the Kylaq received 10,000 bookings within 10 days of Skoda opening the order books for the sub-4m SUV. Deliveries of the Kylaq are slated to begin from January 27, 2025, onwards, which is also when Skoda will start offering the vehicle for test drives.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh

Skoda Kylaq Classic main edited 45b110e7eb

The Classic trim of the Kylaq is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in India

 

In terms of features, the base variant of the Kylaq is offered with features such as LED lighting for the headlamps and taillamps, 6-airbags, ESC, ISOFIX, and rear parking sensors. The Classic trim does not get features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, or electric sunroof, which are offered on higher-spec variants of the Kylaq. The Classic trim is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

 

Also Read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January

 

On the powertrain front, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a healthy 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. The Classic variants can solely be had with the six-speed manual gearbox, while higher-spec variants also get the option of a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

# Skoda Kylaq# Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV# Skoda Kylaq Classic# Skoda Kylaq Classic Bookings reopen# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
