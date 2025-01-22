Entry-Level Skoda Kylaq Classic Bookings To Reopen On January 27

Skoda Auto India will reopen bookings for the base Classic variant of its latest SUV, the Kylaq on January 27. The carmaker had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the variant after it was sold out just a few days after bookings started for the Kylaq. Launched in December 2024, the Kylaq received 10,000 bookings within 10 days of Skoda opening the order books for the sub-4m SUV. Deliveries of the Kylaq are slated to begin from January 27, 2025, onwards, which is also when Skoda will start offering the vehicle for test drives.

The Classic trim of the Kylaq is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in India

In terms of features, the base variant of the Kylaq is offered with features such as LED lighting for the headlamps and taillamps, 6-airbags, ESC, ISOFIX, and rear parking sensors. The Classic trim does not get features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, or electric sunroof, which are offered on higher-spec variants of the Kylaq. The Classic trim is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

On the powertrain front, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a healthy 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. The Classic variants can solely be had with the six-speed manual gearbox, while higher-spec variants also get the option of a 6-speed automatic torque converter.