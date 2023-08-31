Login

Volkswagen Golf GTI 380 Debuts: Final Golf With A Manual Gearbox

This unique edition pays tribute to the history of manual gearboxes in VW’s hot hatches
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

31-Aug-23 05:36 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • GTI 380 range consists of three variants
  • This model marks the final chapter for the Golf GTI's 6-speed manual
  • Future GTI models and the Golf R will shift to the 7-speed dual-clutch DSG

Volkswagen America has introduced the 2024 Golf GTI 380, marking a special and last chapter in the world of manual transmissions for the brand. This unique edition pays tribute to the history of manual gearboxes in VW’s hot hatches as the North American market bids farewell to the manual transmission for the Golf GTI and Golf R after the 2024 model year.

 

2024 manual-transmission GTI will come equipped with the exclusive 2024 Golf GTI 380 packages

 

In honour of this occasion, every 2024 manual-transmission GTI will come equipped with the exclusive 2024 Golf GTI 380 packages. This package, named after the Mk8’s internal model code, brings together elements valued by VW enthusiasts. It pays homage to the heritage of the fourth-generation GTI 337 special edition from 2002, which shared the internal model code with the Mk1 GTI.

 

The 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI 380 models consist of three variants: S, SE, and Autobahn. It will solely be available in the North American market and will reach dealerships in early fall 2023. The pricing starts at $32,485 (Rs 26.97 lakh) for the GTI 380 S, $37,285 (Rs 30.85 lakh) for the GTI 380 SE and $40,625 (Rs 33.61 lakh) for the GTI 380 Autobahn. (All price conversions are under the current exchange rate.)

 

These gloss black 19-inch aluminium alloy wheels are borrowed from the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition

 

The car features the standard DCC adaptive damping system and sleek gloss black 19-inch aluminium alloy wheels borrowed from the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. These wheels are fitted with summer-performance tires. A glossy black roof complements the gloss black mirror caps and contrasts with the iconic red exterior details of the GTI.

 

A sign of the GTI's legacy is seen in the golf-ball-inspired manual shift knob

 

Inside the GTI 380, a sign of the GTI's legacy is seen in the golf-ball-inspired manual shift knob, a feature present in every GTI generation. The interior also boasts honeycomb accents. The S and SE trims sport classic Scalepaper Plaid cloth seats, while the Autobahn trim includes Vienna leather seating surfaces as standard, available optionally on the SE trim.

 

The 2024 Golf GTI comes in a variety of colours, including Deep Black Pearl, Atlantic Blue Metallic, Kings Red Metallic, Reflex Silver Metallic, Moonstone Grey, and Opal White Pearl. Additionally, the GTI 380 features the exclusive Graphite Grey Metallic colour.

 

This model marks the final chapter for the Golf GTI's 6-speed manual transmission

 

Powering the 2024 Golf GTI 380 trims is a turbocharged EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 238 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. This model marks the final chapter for the Golf GTI's 6-speed manual transmission, as future GTI models and the Golf R will shift to the 7-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.

 

