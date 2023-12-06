North America's First Wireless EV Charging Road Now Complete

North America's inaugural public wireless electric car charging road, located in Detroit is now complete. Not accessible to the public yet, the 1.61 km stretch, located on 14th Street between Marantette and Dalzelle streets, is set to undergo testing over the next few years.

The initiative was spearheaded by Electreon, an Israel-based company known for similar projects in France, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Israel, Norway, and China. The project involves a wireless "electric road system" that utilizes inductive coupling between copper coils beneath the road surface and receivers on electric vehicles (EVs). This allows for the transfer of electricity wirelessly through a magnetic field as the vehicle travels, charging the EV's battery.

Also Read: ONE Gemini Dual-Chemistry Battery Tested In A BMW iX; Achieves 978.6 Km Range On A Single Charge

The City of Detroit emphasizes that the technology is safe for drivers, pedestrians, and wildlife. A key feature of the project is the inclusion of static charging stations along the road, offering additional support for EVs in need of a power boost. The City of Detroit has selected a Ford e-Transit for testing purposes, aiming to assess the efficiency and operations of the shuttle while exploring potential long-term public transportation opportunities.

Collaborators on the project include entities such as Ford, Jacobs, and various state and local councils. Electreon's Vice President of Business Development, Dr Stefan Tongur, envisions the wireless charging technology expanding beyond the current road, asserting that it will address challenges such as limited range, grid limitations, and battery size and costs. He believes that the project will pave the way for a zero-emission mobility future, where EVs become the norm rather than the exception.

Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System

While Electreon's previous projects in Europe primarily focused on charging electric buses and trucks, the Detroit initiative represents a stride toward incorporating the technology into everyday vehicles. The company's mission, as stated on its website, is to develop a convenient technology that eliminates range anxiety, minimizes EV battery and electric grid impacts, and contributes to achieving net-zero transport emissions without overexploiting finite planetary resources.