North America's First Wireless EV Charging Road Now Complete
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 6, 2023
- North America's inaugural EV charging road is now complete.
- Project to be tested over the next few years.
- The initiative was spearheaded by Electreon, an Israel-based company.
North America's inaugural public wireless electric car charging road, located in Detroit is now complete. Not accessible to the public yet, the 1.61 km stretch, located on 14th Street between Marantette and Dalzelle streets, is set to undergo testing over the next few years.
The initiative was spearheaded by Electreon, an Israel-based company known for similar projects in France, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Israel, Norway, and China. The project involves a wireless "electric road system" that utilizes inductive coupling between copper coils beneath the road surface and receivers on electric vehicles (EVs). This allows for the transfer of electricity wirelessly through a magnetic field as the vehicle travels, charging the EV's battery.
Also Read: ONE Gemini Dual-Chemistry Battery Tested In A BMW iX; Achieves 978.6 Km Range On A Single Charge
The City of Detroit emphasizes that the technology is safe for drivers, pedestrians, and wildlife. A key feature of the project is the inclusion of static charging stations along the road, offering additional support for EVs in need of a power boost. The City of Detroit has selected a Ford e-Transit for testing purposes, aiming to assess the efficiency and operations of the shuttle while exploring potential long-term public transportation opportunities.
Collaborators on the project include entities such as Ford, Jacobs, and various state and local councils. Electreon's Vice President of Business Development, Dr Stefan Tongur, envisions the wireless charging technology expanding beyond the current road, asserting that it will address challenges such as limited range, grid limitations, and battery size and costs. He believes that the project will pave the way for a zero-emission mobility future, where EVs become the norm rather than the exception.
Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
While Electreon's previous projects in Europe primarily focused on charging electric buses and trucks, the Detroit initiative represents a stride toward incorporating the technology into everyday vehicles. The company's mission, as stated on its website, is to develop a convenient technology that eliminates range anxiety, minimizes EV battery and electric grid impacts, and contributes to achieving net-zero transport emissions without overexploiting finite planetary resources.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 46,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18321 second ago
A custom chop-shop from Japan has reimagined the Suzuki Jimny Renault and Lancia cars from the 1980s and will showcase them at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
-17986 second ago
The updated luxury sedan is now on sale in its home market of South Korea
-16045 second ago
The MBUX Virtual Assistant will see massive upgrades with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant getting a new “visual dimension” by incorporating AI
-12520 second ago
Nissan is set to showcase several concept and production models at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 including its Gen3 Formula E race car and model from its Nismo performance range.
-3990 second ago
2023 saw the launch of many exciting EVs, both luxury and mass market
-2262 second ago
Which cars were the crowd favourite? The Youtube views tell us all
-2009 second ago
The list has a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles and understandably so
15 hours ago
Here is an overview of all the cars launching in January 2024
16 hours ago
Not to be confused with the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, the concept is based on the Super Carry Kei Car sold in Japan.
16 hours ago
New concept features a sportier look and a matte-finished paint scheme.
23 hours ago
With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.
1 day ago
Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads
2 days ago
The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.
3 days ago
The EC variant of the XUV400 is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh while the range-topping EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh.
4 days ago
The Ministry of Heavy Industries revealed over 11.50 lakh vehicles have benefitted under the FAME II scheme as of December 1, 2023.