New Volkswagen Tiguan Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Ahead of its global debut in September 2023, the final design of the new-gen Tiguan has been leaked.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

28-Aug-23 03:43 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Leaked images reveal the final design of the new Tiguan
  • Multiple features confirmed by leaked interior shot
  • Likely to be offered with a variety of powertrain options

Images of the new Volkswagen Tiguan have been leaked ahead of its global debut in September 2023. These images reveal the final design of the new Tiguan, providing a clear look at both its exterior and interior. The leaked images showcase various features of the SUV, including its darkened Matrix LED headlights, larger air intakes and LED tail-lights linked by an LED light bar.

 

The leaked images showcase various features of the SUV

 

We have seen spy shots of the next-generation Volkswagen Tiguan over the last few months. Most recently, during an advertisement shoot in Slovenia, the SUV was caught on camera without camouflage.

 

Also Read: New Volkswagen Tiguan To Debut Later This Year; Gets New Minimalist Interior Design

 

Earlier in June 2023, Volkswagen shared images of the disguised test model of the car, showing both the exterior and the production-ready interior. The interior boasts a digital instrument cluster integrated into a wide, flat section of the dashboard, along with a large 15-inch central touchscreen. Notably, the gear selector has been positioned behind the steering wheel.

 

The carmaker has centralised most of the controls on the touchscreen

 

The carmaker has centralised most of the in-car controls on the touchscreen. Moreover, the centre console features two cupholders and a rotary dial that controls the new 'Driving Experience Control' system. It will also house a screen that can adjust the drive modes, media volume, and more.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Prices Hiked; Now Start At Rs. 35.17 Lakh

 

When it comes to engine options, the new Tiguan is likely to offer a variety of powertrain options, including standard petrol and diesel engines, mild-hybrid petrol engines, and plug-in hybrid choices. Volkswagen has stated that the plug-in hybrid powertrains will provide up to 100 km of electric-only range and will support both AC and DC fast charging. All engine options will be coupled with dual-clutch automatic gearboxes.

 

Upcoming Tiguan is likely to offer a variety of powertrain options

 

The new Tiguan will be based on the MQB Evo platform and will feature the new generation of VW’s DCC Pro adaptive suspension control. The global debut of the new-generation Tiguan is scheduled for September 2023, with deliveries expected to begin in early 2024. An introduction to the Indian market is also anticipated in the coming year.

