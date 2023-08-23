All-New Volkswagen Tiguan Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

The upcoming 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan has been caught on camera without camouflage for the very first time ahead of its debut in the coming months. The SUV was reportedly spotted during a television commercial shoot, in Europe. As has been evident with previous images of test mules, the new Tiguan follows a new design direction with a smoother and more streamlined look than the model it will replace.



In terms of styling, much of the design was already apparent through images of the test mules. The undisguised vehicle corroborates a lot of these design elements such as the sleek headlamps, closed-off grille and LED light bar up front. The side profile shows a marked departure from the more squared-up design of the current model with the shoulderline also being softer.



While the interior of this model in specific isn’t visible, VW has previously shared images of the Tiguan’s interior revealing an all-new digital heavy layout. Prominent design details include a digital instrument cluster integrated into a flat vertical section running the width of the dashboard and a large 15-inch central touchscreen. The dashboard follows a minimalistic theme with minimal control surfaces on the centre console and even the gear selector over to a stalk behind the steering.

The company has also confirmed features such as Matrix LED headlights, adaptive suspension, vehicle dynamics control with an electronic locking differential, heated and ventilated seats as well as seat massage functions.

Coming to the powertrain, VW has confirmed petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options for the new Tiguan. The company says that the PHEV variants will be able to cover up to 100 km in EV mode alone.



The global debut of the new-gen Tiguan is slated for September 2023 with global deliveries projected to commence in early 2024. Expect an India debut to also happen sometime next year.

