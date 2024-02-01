Former US President Donald Trump's Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Auctioned For $1.1 Million

Former US President Donald Trump's Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster was recently auctioned for a whopping $1.1 million at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction. The fantastic auction price makes it the most valued Diablo in the world, not to forget it equally famous (or infamous) owner.

Also Read: Lamborghini Delivers Over 10,000 Vehicles Globally In 2023; It’s Highest Ever



The Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster was ordered by Trump in 1997, and the business magnate opted for a custom-painted Blu Le Mans shade. The colour wasn't a part of the palette at the time, but Barrett-Jackson says that Trump got it specifically approved for himself, making this the only 1997 Diablo VT Roadster to sport this colour. Other customisation options include a special plaque on the door that reads “Donald Trump 1997 Diablo,” making it a one-of-a-kind.

Trump sold the car in 2002, after which it was listed for sale on eBay in 2016 by the second owner, who purchased the car in 2005. It's unclear if the car changed hands in the period since.

Also Read: Former US President Donald Trump's Custom Lamborghini Diablo VT Set for Auction

The Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster is an icon in the Italian car maker's stable. The roadster was powered by the 5.7-litre naturally aspirated V12 belting out 492 bhp, propelling the supercar to a top speed of 325 kmph. Compared to Trump's Diablo, other non-celebrity Diablo models auction for about half the price, according to Barrett-Jackson.