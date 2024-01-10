Former US President Donald Trump's Custom Lamborghini Diablo VT Set for Auction
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 10, 2024
- The car has a custom "Blue Le Mans" exterior and cream-black interior and features a personalised plaque.
- It is equipped with a mid-mounted 5.7-liter V12 engine delivering 492 bhp, coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission.
- This bespoke paint shade wasn't available for the model and was exclusively ordered by Trump
A unique piece of automotive history is set to hit the auction block at Barrett-Jackson's headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, from January 20th to January 28th. The star attraction? A 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT roadster, once owned by former President Donald J. Trump. The Diablo was part of Lamborghini's tradition of naming cars after famed fighting bulls, named after a legendary bull that clashed with the renowned matador "El Chicorro" in the 19th century.
Also Read: Koenigsegg Unveils Clear Carbon-Finish Jesko With 24-Karat Gold Accents
The Diablo heading to the auction block has a distinctive "Blue Le Mans" exterior, a custom paint shade not initially available for this model, reportedly done exclusively for the former president. Its interior features a blend of cream and black. Underneath its hood lies a mid-mounted 5.7-litre V12 engine, delivering 492 bhp and 580 Nm of torque, managed by a 5-speed manual transmission. Interestingly, the Viscous Traction (VT) is normally a rear-wheel drive vehicle with up to 20 per cent transfer to the front wheels only if the rear wheels slip via a viscous coupling and a propeller shaft connected to the front differential. This allows the Diablo VT to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 325 kmph.
Adding to its uniqueness is a distinguishing feature - a "Donald Trump 1997 Diablo" plaque installed on the door, signifying the former president's custom order of the vehicle. Trump's vehicle ownership stemmed from a special relationship with Lamborghini, allowing him to place custom orders and even utilise "loaner" Diablos for promotional purposes of the brand and model.
Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore
The listing mentioned, “It has 24,834 km/15,431 miles. This Lamborghini has had two owners since Trump's ownership.”
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
