Former US President Donald Trump's Custom Lamborghini Diablo VT Set for Auction

A unique piece of automotive history is set to hit the auction block at Barrett-Jackson's headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, from January 20th to January 28th. The star attraction? A 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT roadster, once owned by former President Donald J. Trump. The Diablo was part of Lamborghini's tradition of naming cars after famed fighting bulls, named after a legendary bull that clashed with the renowned matador "El Chicorro" in the 19th century.

Also Read: Koenigsegg Unveils Clear Carbon-Finish Jesko With 24-Karat Gold Accents

The Diablo heading to the auction block has a distinctive "Blue Le Mans" exterior, a custom paint shade not initially available for this model, reportedly done exclusively for the former president. Its interior features a blend of cream and black. Underneath its hood lies a mid-mounted 5.7-litre V12 engine, delivering 492 bhp and 580 Nm of torque, managed by a 5-speed manual transmission. Interestingly, the Viscous Traction (VT) is normally a rear-wheel drive vehicle with up to 20 per cent transfer to the front wheels only if the rear wheels slip via a viscous coupling and a propeller shaft connected to the front differential. This allows the Diablo VT to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 325 kmph.

Adding to its uniqueness is a distinguishing feature - a "Donald Trump 1997 Diablo" plaque installed on the door, signifying the former president's custom order of the vehicle. Trump's vehicle ownership stemmed from a special relationship with Lamborghini, allowing him to place custom orders and even utilise "loaner" Diablos for promotional purposes of the brand and model.

Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore

The listing mentioned, “It has 24,834 km/15,431 miles. This Lamborghini has had two owners since Trump's ownership.”



Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

Image Source