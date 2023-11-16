Login

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction

The 1962 250 GTO, once raced by Scuderia Ferrari sold at auction for $ 51.7 million.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

16-Nov-23 01:03 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 1962 250 GTO becomes most expensive Ferrari to be sold at auction
  • Race car secured a class win at the 1962 Nurburgring 1,000 km race
  • Most expensive 250 GTO was sold in a private sale in 2018 for $ 70.2 million

A 1962 Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO by Scaglietti has become the most expensive Ferrari to cross the auction block, selling for a record-breaking $ 51.7 million at a RM Sotheby’s event in New York City. The car was previously owned by Jim Jaeger for nearly four decades.
 

The scintillating sale, conducted in less than 20 minutes, drew bids primarily from phone bidders. Ultimately, the auction boiled down to a riveting showdown between two bidders hovering around the $47 million mark. Both the winning bidder and the prized Ferrari were physically present during the auction, adding to the drama of the moment.
 

Finished in the trademark scarlet hue and sporting a No. 7 racing livery, this Ferrari stands as a unique piece of automotive history. Notably, it is the sole Ferrari GTO example equipped with a 4.0-litre engine and has the distinction of being the only factory GTO Tipo 1962 raced by Scuderia Ferrari. Its accolades include a class win and a second-place finish overall at the Nürburgring 1,000 km race in 1962. The car also participated in the 24 Hours of LeMans in the same year. Furthermore, in 2012, it was honoured with the Best in Show award at the prestigious Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in Florida.

 

Although this sale broke Ferrari auction records, it falls short of the most expensive car ever auctioned—a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that fetched a staggering $142 million (approximately Rs 1,108 crore) in 2022.

While this sale represents an exceptional achievement in Ferrari auction history, it does not hold the title for the most expensive 250 GTO ever sold. That honour goes to a private sale in 2018, when another 250 GTO exchanged hands for a staggering $ 70.2 million.

 

Image Credit: RM Sotheby's

# Ferrari# Ferrari 250 GTO# Ferrari 250 GTO Tipo# Scuderia Ferrari# Auction
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18225 second ago

The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas

Norton Motorcycles Unveils 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Models
Norton Motorcycles Unveils 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18167 second ago

Only 125 units of three of Norton’s bikes will be offered, in exclusive colours to celebrate the TVS-owned brand’s 125th anniversary.

ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14243 second ago

New system reduces hydraulic-based braking systems with electric motors at each wheel to generate braking force.

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14184 second ago

Near 5-metre-long electric sedan will go on sale in China early next year and will be offered with rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains.

ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore
ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-10689 second ago

The superchargers target truck and bus fleet operators, providing them with swift charging options to facilitate the transition to EVs.

Honda Teases New CB350 “BABT” Model; Will Rival Royal Enfield Classic 350
Honda Teases New CB350 “BABT” Model; Will Rival Royal Enfield Classic 350
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8765 second ago

The new model will be an addition to the existing CB 350 series and will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350

Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-3420 second ago

The Formula 1 team’s livery is based on the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign

Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 minute ago

This is an initiative by the government to promote the domestic manufacturing of chargers and its parts

Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10
Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

51 minutes ago

The Indian racer’s role will involve simulator sessions, attendance at select e-Prix events to support the team, and opportunities to test the M10Electro race car.

Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip

F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.

Jaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
Jaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

12 days ago

We flew down to Jaipur for the Ferrari Weekender, a meet up of Ferrari owners for a weekend of fun, food and fast cars

Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof

Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

26 days ago

Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo

2017 Geneva Auto Show: Preview
2017 Geneva Auto Show: Preview
c&b icon
By Cyrus Dhabhar
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Geneva Auto Show is one of the most important automotive events of the year and always has a long list of concepts, reveals and updates that are both globally important and India relevant. The Geneva Auto Show began in 1905 and this year will be its 87th overall running. The show which will take place in the first week of March will showcase a host of cars right from small city hatchbacks to the latest in supercar territory. That said, what everyone also seems to be equally excited about is the electric mobility space and the range of high performance models being launched by smaller startup auto makers from around the world. Here is a list of what you can expect this year.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved