Lamborghini Delivers Over 10,000 Vehicles Globally In 2023; It’s Highest Ever

Luxury automaker Lamborghini reported its best-ever year in terms of sales in 2023 with over 10,000 vehicles sold globally. The company sold 10,112 cars during the year, a 10% increase compared to the 9,233 vehicles delivered in 2022. Of these 10,112 units, 103 vehicles came to the Indian market.



The Urus luxury SUV once again led sales for the automaker with 6,087 units delivered. Lamborghini's Huracán sports car followed with 3,962 examples sold, also marking a high point. In addition, 63 cars powered by Lamborghini's iconic V12 engine were delivered. These included 12 Aventadors and 51 units from the brand’s limited series models.



Demand was evenly distributed across Lamborghini's three core geographical markets. Europe saw a 14% sales increase to nearly 4,000 vehicles. The Americas climbed 9% to 3,465 deliveries while Asia-Pacific rose 4% to 2,660 cars sold. The United States continued as Lamborghini's largest individual market with 3,000 vehicles delivered. China, Germany, the UK, Japan, the Middle East, South Korea and Italy rounded out other top markets.



Lamborghini views the 10,000 vehicle milestone as confirming its brand strategy is succeeding globally. New model launches such as the hybrid V12 Revuelto supercar, with orders filled into late 2026, will help sustain sales growth.



Lamborghini’s next major global product is expected to be the successor to the Huracan with the supercar also expected to follow the hybrid route. The carmaker is also set to work on its first all-electric model that was previewed by the Lanzador concept last year.