Lamborghini Delivers Over 10,000 Vehicles Globally In 2023; It’s Highest Ever
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 18, 2024
- Deliveries rose 10% compared to 9,233 vehicles sold in 2022
- Urus SUV led sales with 6,087 units, followed by 3,962 for Huracán
- US remained largest single market, followed by China and Germany
Luxury automaker Lamborghini reported its best-ever year in terms of sales in 2023 with over 10,000 vehicles sold globally. The company sold 10,112 cars during the year, a 10% increase compared to the 9,233 vehicles delivered in 2022. Of these 10,112 units, 103 vehicles came to the Indian market.
The Urus luxury SUV once again led sales for the automaker with 6,087 units delivered. Lamborghini's Huracán sports car followed with 3,962 examples sold, also marking a high point. In addition, 63 cars powered by Lamborghini's iconic V12 engine were delivered. These included 12 Aventadors and 51 units from the brand’s limited series models.
Demand was evenly distributed across Lamborghini's three core geographical markets. Europe saw a 14% sales increase to nearly 4,000 vehicles. The Americas climbed 9% to 3,465 deliveries while Asia-Pacific rose 4% to 2,660 cars sold. The United States continued as Lamborghini's largest individual market with 3,000 vehicles delivered. China, Germany, the UK, Japan, the Middle East, South Korea and Italy rounded out other top markets.
Lamborghini views the 10,000 vehicle milestone as confirming its brand strategy is succeeding globally. New model launches such as the hybrid V12 Revuelto supercar, with orders filled into late 2026, will help sustain sales growth.
Lamborghini’s next major global product is expected to be the successor to the Huracan with the supercar also expected to follow the hybrid route. The carmaker is also set to work on its first all-electric model that was previewed by the Lanzador concept last year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10839 second ago
The company will be eligible for incentives spanning five consecutive financial years, beginning from 2024
-9929 second ago
Here’s how the Tata Punch EV lines up against all other Tata EVs on price
-5580 second ago
New livery for 2024 features greater use of orange while the blue touches from 2023 have been dropped.
-4131 second ago
The carmaker says the combustion engine model will have styling and feature differences over the Punch EV when it arrives in 2025.
15 hours ago
Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra confirmed the company's latest EV will be subjected to Bharat NCAP tests
15 hours ago
New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.
16 hours ago
Toto Wolff has inked a new three-year contract, securing his leadership until at least the end of 2026
17 hours ago
Uncertainty remains about whether Red Bull will showcase the actual RB20 car or reveal an updated colour scheme on a show car
18 hours ago
The Kerala native set the best class time in Stage 8, a whole 1 minute 25 seconds clear of second-placed Jean-Loup Lepan
21 hours ago
The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
1 day ago
The Urus Performante was delivered to Dubai police at a special ceremony held at the 2023 Dubai air show last November, and officially started service on Monday
6 days ago
The new Lamborghini Telemetry X is a track connectivity concept that will make it to the future super sports cars of the automaker
1 month ago
The Revuelto is powered by a 6.5 litre V12 engine mated to three electric motors that churn out a combined 1001 bhp
1 month ago
With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.
1 month ago
Lamborghini has issued a recall for 77 units of the Huracan EVO, STO, and Tecnica.