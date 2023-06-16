Aspark Owl EV Hypercar Sets New Guinness World Records

The Aspark Owl, the all-electric hypercar from Japanese firm Aspark, has driven into the record books. The limited-run hypercar has set new Guinness World Records by recording the highest average speeds by an electric car over an eighth- and a quarter-mile. Driven by Giuseppe Cartia, the Owl recorded an average speed 309.027 kph (192.020 mph) over the eight-mile course and 318.857 kph (198.128 mph) over a quarter-mile stretch.

The record attempt took place on May 23, 2023 at the Elvington Airfield in the UK with each record attempt comprising two runs of the course. The average speeds were calculated based on the top speed recorded in each of the two runs with the added caveat that no more than 120 minutes elapsed between the two runs of the course.

GWR said that the agency roped in United Kingdom and International Independent Adjudication Ltd, specialists in land speed record courses and timings to verify the two records.

Once the records were officially validated, Guinness World Records adjudicators presented certificates to Aspark CEO Masanori Yoshida and driver Giuseppe Cartia, recognizing their remarkable achievement.

"It is a delight to set two new Guinness World Records titles. We wanted to show that the Owl is not only a beautiful looking machine but it can demonstrate high amazing acceleration and speed delivered by its powerful motors,” said Masanori Yoshida, Aspark CEO.

Speaking of the car itself, the final product-spec Owl hypercar was unveiled to the public back in late-2019. Limited to just 50 units, the low and sleek hypercar featured a quad electric motor set-up developing a cumulative 1953 bhp and 1920 Nm. Aspark claims the EV can hit 100 kmph in just 1.9 seconds and onto a top speed of 413 kmph.

Image source