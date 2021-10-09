Hydrogen-Powered Toyota Mirai Sets Guinness World Record

The 2021 Toyota Mirai has set the Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled by a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle without refuelling. Toyota's hydrogen-powered Mirai completed a 1360 km trip on a single, five-minute complete fill during a roundtrip tour of Southern California. The record attempt, which took place over the two days, was closely monitored by Guinness World Records. After a 5-minute complete fill-up, the Mirai's tank was sealed and validated by the official at both the beginning and end of the journey. The 2021 Toyota Mirai was driven by professional hypermiler, Wayne Gerdes and Bob Winger was his co-pilot.

The two-day trip began at the Toyota Technical Center (TTC) in Gardena, California

The two-day trip began on August 23, 2021, at the Toyota Technical Center (TTC) in Gardena, California, home to Toyota's fuel cell development group. On day 1, the FCEV travelled south to San Ysidro and then north to Santa Barbara cruising through Santa Monica and Malibu beach along the Pacific Coast Highway. The duo returned to Toyota Technical Center (TTC) with 761 km logged by the GPS.

Day 2 consisted of more local driving loops, as the team pushed through 600 km of morning and afternoon rush hour traffic on the San Diego freeway between Los Angeles and Orange County until the car had no more hydrogen left and coasted back to TTC with a total of 1360 km driven.

During its efficiency-focused journey, the company says Mirai consumed a total of 5.65 kg of hydrogen and logged an impressive 152 MPGe with water as its only emission. In fact, the FCEV passed a total of 12 hydrogen stations along the drive routes without refuelling. Over the two days of testing, it emitted zero kg of CO2, while a vehicle with a standard internal combustion engine would have emitted about 300 kg of CO2 to cover the same distance.

Driver Wayne Gerdes and Guinness World Records official inspect sealed hydrogen fuel opening on the Toyota Mirai

Bob Carter, Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor North America said, "In 2016, the Toyota Mirai was the first production fuel cell electric vehicle available for retail sale in North America, and now the next generation Mirai is setting distance records. We are proud to be leaders of this exciting technology, which is just one of a growing lineup of zero-emission vehicles in our portfolio."

The automaker said the landmark results were accomplished by drivers skilled in hypermiling techniques that optimized the Mirai's vehicle performance under specific weather and driving conditions. They also leveraged some basic fuel-efficient driving tips that any driver can practice.