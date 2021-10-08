Royal Enfield Sets Guinness World Record With Classic 350 Launch Event

Royal Enfield has made its way to the Guinness World Records history, for having the highest live viewership during the launch broadcast of the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 on YouTube. On September 1, 2021, from 11:30 am to 12 noon, as many as 19,564 viewers witnessed the launch, beating the existing record standing at 13,779 viewers. While the cumulative viewership of the broadcast ran into lakhs, the concurrent peak viewership has been certified by Guinness World Records as the highest record mark.

Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is built on an all-new platform, with a new engine and new chassis, with several improvements.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been Royal Enfield's best-selling model for several years. Since its launch in 2009, the Classic 350 has gone on to sell 30 lakh motorcycles in India, and still accounts for 60-70 per cent of Royal Enfield's overall sales. The new Classic 350 is built on an all-new platform, sharing the J-series 350 cc engine with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the same dual-cradle chassis.

Royal Enfield has created Guinness World Records history for online viewership of the Classic 350 launch event.

The 350 cc, SOHC engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm, 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The suspension now incorporates fatter 41 mm front forks, with more travel on the dual rear shocks to offer a better ride. The 19-inch front and 18-inch wheels are thicker too, shod with fatter rubber, with a 100 mm front section tyre, and 120 mm section rear tyre.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Sales Decline 50 Per Cent In September 2021

The RE Classic 350 has been the single-largest selling model for Royal Enfield for over 10 years now.

The Classic 350 has enjoyed immense popularity, fuelling a leisure riding culture in India, and redefining the mid-size motorcycle segment. With several new models planned in the future, Royal Enfield has now set sights on being the leader in the global mid-size motorcycle segment. While the Classic 350 has traditionally been a successful product in the domestic market, this time around, the new Classic 350 has been positioned as a global product, and will be offered on sale across the world, including Europe and the US.