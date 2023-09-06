WAE Technologies Unveil Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Platform

WAE Technologies introduced its hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles Architecture at the 2023 CENEX Low Carbon Vehicle Show. Named the "EVRh," this ultra-high-performance FCEV platform showcases the potential of hydrogen-powered powertrain systems within a high-performance vehicle context.

EVRh employs an H2 fuel cell system to generate electricity through a chemical reaction between Hydrogen and Oxygen in a fuel cell stack. WAE worked with partners for the H2 fuel cell system combined with WAE’s systems integration and electrification, EVRh determines the potential of hydrogen-powered performance systems, as a parallel-hybrid variant of WAE's EVR rolling chassis concept.



Distinguished by its lightweight composite structure, EVRh positions the high-performance hydrogen tank and battery system in the vehicle's centre, optimizing the centre of gravity. This platform's adaptable design enables manufacturers to create a diverse range of configurations, from track-focused models that maximize power-to-weight ratios to roadworthy versions encompassing open-roof Targa and fixed-roof GT styles.

EVRh's powertrain lies a liquid-cooled FCEV battery pack, capable of delivering 430kW of power. Coupled with the 120kW hydrogen fuel cell, EVRh delivers a total output of 550kW, and in terms of acceleration, it can go from 0 to 100km/h in under 2.5 seconds with a vehicle mass less than 1900kg, and a range of 600 km. The Nürburgring lap time is less than 7 minutes and 20 seconds. Multiple e-motor configurations support both all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive layouts.



Furthermore, the hydrogen hybrid powertrain introduces numerous advantages for manufacturers, streamlining the path to market with WAE handling the entire engineering and assembly process. This significantly reduces development time and costs. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers also benefit from the opportunity to integrate new products into the powertrain using EVRh.

Paul McNamara, Technical Director for WAE Technologies, said: “Since its inception in 2010, WAE has been dedicated to innovating cutting-edge and transformative technologies across a variety of applications and industries. EVRh, on display at CENEX LCV for the first time, is another key example of WAE’s capabilities in the development of solutions for zero carbon vehicles, enabling state-of-the-art FCEV vehicles to be brought to market rapidly and cost-effectively.”





Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL



